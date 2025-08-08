The Law Amending Certain Laws And Decree Law No. 375 Has Been Published

The Law Amending Certain Laws and Decree Law No. 375 ("Amendment Law") was published in the Official Gazette dated 14 July 2025 and numbered 32956. Except for Articles 6, 12, 13, 14, and 15, the other provisions of the Amendment Law entered into force as of its publication date.

The Amendment Law introduces various changes to different laws and to the Decree Law Act. No. 375, with the key highlights summarized below:

Prior to the amendment, Article 46 of the Labour Law Act. No. 4857 provided that the weekly rest day must be granted as an uninterrupted 24-hour period following 7 days of work. With the new provision introduced by the Amendment Law, employees working in accommodation facilities holding a tourism operation license issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism may now use their weekly rest day within 4 days following the date on which it is earned. Furthermore, it is stipulated that work performed during this period shall not be considered as overtime to the extent it does not exceed the standard daily working time. In addition, it is stated that the employee may withdraw their consent by providing the employer with 30 days' prior written notice.

Moreover, Article 108 of the Labour Law has been revised regarding the procedure for the imposition of administrative fines. The revised provision now explicitly states that such fines shall be imposed with justification by the relevant provincial directorates of the Turkish Employment Agency ( "İŞKUR" ). For employers operating in multiple provinces, the directorate in the province where the employer's headquarters is located shall have jurisdiction. Additionally, with respect to fines under Article 106, the amounts set forth in Article 20 of Law Act. No. 4904 on Certain Regulations Concerning the Turkish Employment Agency shall apply.

). For employers operating in multiple provinces, the directorate in the province where the employer's headquarters is located shall have jurisdiction. Additionally, with respect to fines under Article 106, the amounts set forth in Article 20 of Law Act. No. 4904 on Certain Regulations Concerning the Turkish Employment Agency shall apply. The amendments summarized above entered into force on the date of publication of the Amendment Law.

The full text of the Amendment Law can be accessed through this link. (Available in Turkish only)