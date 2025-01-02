MAC: The Walk Away Right In Deal-Making

Veritas Legal is a multi-faceted, niche law firm founded in 2015 by Abhijit Joshi and based in Mumbai, India. The team comprises of experienced lawyers who aim to provide clear client-focused legal advice and solutions based on an in-depth knowledge of the legal, regulatory, and commercial environment in India and International jurisdictions. The firm has a total of 15 Partners who specialize in M&A, Private equity, and Litigation while also expanding their expertise in Real Estate, Private Client Practice, Dispute Resolution and White-collar Crime, Banking & Finance, Projects & Infrastructure, Competition, Labour & Employment etc.

The deal-making ecosystem remains strong despite global turbulence, geopolitical conflicts, and the recently concluded elections. Investors continue to seek well-managed, profitable, and innovative companies that have the potential to scale and disrupt industries. However, the approach to deals has shifted from a "fastest finger first" mentality to a more calculated and risk-assessed strategy. One important term that is often negotiated between parties is the concept of Material Adverse Change/Effect (MAC or MAE). MAC mechanisms provide essential safeguards in M&A and investment deals.

Understanding the MAC Mechanism

MAC provisions enable buyers to terminate acquisition agreements if significant and unforeseen events adversely impact the target company's business or the counterparty's ability to consummate the deal. These provisions typically address issues related to the authority or capacity of the parties to complete the transaction, as well as factors affecting the target company's business operations, assets, revenue, and any pending investigations or litigation. Sellers usually prefer tightly defined MAC provisions to prevent buyers from exiting deals over minor issues, while buyers advocate for broader provisions to retain the right to walk away if material adverse events occur (with "material" referring to something significant in nature).

The recently failed Zee-Sony Merger

The recently failed Zee-Sony merger underscores the importance of MAC provisions. After many deadline extensions, Sony terminated the merger agreement, citing Zee's failure to meet critical preconditions to complete the deal. Sony argued that additional delays and extensions would materially impact Zee's financial position beyond acceptable thresholds, making the merger unviable. This matter highlights how a well-structured MAC provision can safeguard the buyer and provide it a walk away right in uncertain situations. When MAC provisions are invoked, they are often with an intention to renegotiate the deal, but in this case, Sony decided that termination was the better outcome.

Landmark judgment: Akorn v. Fresenius (and others)

The 2018 Akorn, Inc. v. Fresenius Kabi AG landmark case decided by the Delaware Courts set the ground rules on what constitutes MAC. Fresenius (the buyer) walked away from a merger agreement after uncovering significant regulatory compliance issues at Akorn, which materially affected its business. The court ruled in favor of Fresenius, establishing that the issues that led to termination had both qualitative and quantitative impacts and posed a long-term threat to Akorn's business. This ruling set high standards for invoking MAC provisions, ensuring they are used only in cases of substantial and lasting adverse events.

The Akorn decision, while not establishing binding 'bright lines' for Material Adverse Changes (MACs), offers several insights relevant to deal making in India. To successfully walk away from a deal, the investor or buyer must comprehensively establish, under a high threshold, that a MAC has occurred. The issue leading to a MAC must be significant enough to have a long-lasting impact on the target's business, as short-term or immediate shocks are generally insufficient to invoke a MAC clause.

When assessing the impact of a MAC, it is crucial to evaluate the target's performance on a standalone basis rather than in conjunction with the investor's / buyer's business. Additionally, any exclusions outlined in the MAC definition that may hinder its invocation must be thoroughly analyzed. Investors and buyers should remain compliant with their contractual obligations, maintain transparency, and genuinely assess the extent of the impact by engaging in discussions with management and conducting diligent investigations before invoking a MAC clause.

The principles surrounding MACs were recently addressed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market Court of First Instance in the case of Mingguo v. Sadeghnia (May 2024). This case provided a detailed analysis of the MAC provision in the share purchase agreement of World Credit Savings Limited (WCS), further reinforcing the importance of clear and precise interpretation of MAC clauses in transactions.

Bai Mingguo agreed to sell 80% of his shares in WCS to Anthony Sadeghnia, a businessman from Dubai. After the initial payment, a dispute arose between the parties, and the second instalment was not paid. Sadeghnia withheld the payment, citing a MAC in WCS and Bai's failure to fully transfer control over the company. Bai sued for the unpaid instalment, while Sadeghnia argued that irregularities at WCS justified invoking the MAC provision and withholding the payment.

The court ruled that Sadeghnia's claims of irregularities at WCS did not meet the high threshold required to invoke the MAC provision. It also determined that Sadeghnia had already gained control of the company by acquiring 80% of the shares and that Bai had provided the necessary documentation for regulatory approvals. The court dismissed Sadeghnia's counterclaims and ruled in favor of Bai, ordering Sadeghnia to pay the deferred instalment. The MAC claim was rejected due to insufficient evidence and improper notice, and Sadeghnia's claims regarding control were found to be without merit.

In a recent judgment from October 2024, the Commercial Court in London ruled on the case of BM Brazil v. Sibanye, rejecting the buyer's attempt to terminate a share purchase agreement involving a $1.2 billion acquisition of Brazilian mines based on a MAC. The buyer claimed that a geotechnical event had occurred at one of the mines between the signing and closing of the agreement, asserting it constituted a MAC. However, the sellers argued that the geotechnical event was a routine occurrence in open-pit mining and did not significantly impact the long-term viability of the mine. The Court upheld the sellers' arguments that the termination citing MAC was improper and also ruled that they were entitled to seek damages from the buyer.

The Road Ahead for Indian Deal-Making

Most deals in India do not include a break fee, making it essential to establish a solid MAC mechanism to demonstrate the parties' commitment to finalizing the agreement. A well-defined MAC mechanism is crucial for managing risks and ensuring both parties are dedicated to completing the deal.

For buyers, such a mechanism safeguards against unforeseen events that could negatively impact the target's value and make the investment unfeasible. For sellers, carefully negotiated provisions help prevent arbitrary termination by buyers.

Indian courts have yet to address the termination of agreements based on the invocation of MAC provisions; however, these issues have surfaced in private arbitrations. Given the current deal making environment, cases like Akorn, as well as the recent decisions in Sadeghnia and Brazil Mines, shed light on the high threshold needed to invoke MAC provisions.

In India's dynamic deal-making landscape, the importance of MAC provisions and their enforceability will only grow. Parties must therefore develop well-structured MAC provisions that are objective and protect against the uncertainties inherent in deal-making.

