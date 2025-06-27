Women In Leadership Roles: How Wee Do You Fare?

INTRODUCTION

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ("DE&I") efforts are best implemented if they go beyond just hiring. While it is necessary to begin with building a diverse workforce, authentic DE&I encompasses having people from different backgrounds represented at all levels in an organization including the entry-level and the highest leadership tiers. There is often a lack balance in this approach. Focusing on recruitment appears to be the priority for many DE&I strategies leaving behind retention, career progression, and fair promotion paths. This means that while there might be diverse representation within the workplace, there is no guarantee that these individuals will have adequate power to influence crucial decisions. This gap is particularly notable regarding women's career advancement within corporate structures.

An imbalance remains persistent and noticeable throughout sectors describing gender-based leadership gaps as stagnant and inconsistent during advancement which has been highlighted by a study conducted in May 2025. To illustrate this further, India does hold the record for the most percentage of female corporate board members out of Asia but still falls short from global standards. This demonstrates how integral a comprehensive sustained approach towards DE&I truly is, especially one aimed at making not only access possible but championing lifetime advocacy including constant growth and fostering inclusion for women throughout their careers.

This article analyses the effects of having more female representation in management.

STATUTORY REQUIREMENTS AND REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN

India has implemented a number of legal measures to support the presence of women in the workplace, particularly in leadership positions. One of the early game changers was the Companies Act, 2013, which stipulated that specified classes of companies, including all listed companies, must have at least one (1) woman director on the board. This legislative action paved the way for greater inclusiveness in India's corporate governance.

SEBI further strengthened the mandate in 2018 making it mandatory for the top 1,000 listed entities to have at least one independent woman director on the board. This was a huge step in recognizing that women should not only be at the table, but should have a role that can provide independent oversight and influence into these decision making processes.

Beyond just having women on boards, there are several important laws that have been put in place to support and protect women in the workplace:

The Maternity Benefit Act, 1961: This law ensures that women receive paid maternity leave and ensures job security during and after childbirth, which helps them stay engaged in the workforce.

The Equal Remuneration Act, 1976: This Act makes it illegal to pay different wages for the same work based on gender, ensuring that everyone gets equal pay for equal work.

Shops and Establishments Acts (state-specific): These laws require employers to prioritize the safety and well-being of women working night shifts, including providing safe transportation and secure working conditions.

While these legal frameworks are created with good intentions and are undeniably important, the way they are put into practice can be quite uneven. Many times, compliance is lacking. In fact, some employers might even shy away from hiring women because they worry about the perceived regulatory hassle, which ironically goes against the very purpose of these protections. Still, these laws are crucial parts of a strong DE&I strategy. Legal requirements establish a foundational standard, encourage organizations to be accountable, and help foster workplaces that are not just compliant but truly inclusive. For DE&I initiatives to thrive, we need to view legal obligations not as mere checkboxes but as catalysts for lasting, meaningful change.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

Women still encounter numerous challenges that hold them back from advancing in their careers, starting right from entry-level positions. To effectively tackle the gender gap in leadership roles, we need to adopt a comprehensive approach. Here are some steps to consider:

DE&I Audits for Senior Roles: Start by gathering and analysing gender-disaggregated data at all levels, with a particular focus on senior and executive positions. Conducting a DE&I audit can help pinpoint representation gaps and reveal trends in hiring, promotions, and attrition. This data-driven approach allows organizations to set achievable goals and create targeted strategies to increase the number of women in leadership roles.

Mentorship programmes: Many women miss out on valuable mentorship opportunities, which are vital for career advancement. Organizations should establish formal mentorship and sponsorship programs specifically designed to prepare women for leadership roles. Group mentorships and peer learning circles can empower women to build confidence, broaden their networks, and acquire essential leadership skills.

Encourage hiring and promoting: Leadership development should start early. It's crucial to coach and upskill women at junior and mid-level positions to prepare them for more senior roles. Promotion practices need to be transparent and merit-based, while support systems like parental leave, childcare assistance, and healthcare benefits should be available to help women balance work and life without hindering their career growth.

Strict evaluation criteria based on skills: Performance evaluations should be objective and focused on skills. We must actively challenge discriminatory assumptions, such as penalizing women for taking maternity leave or for perceived caregiving roles. Establishing clear, predefined criteria for hiring and promotions ensures that all candidates are evaluated fairly, based solely on their qualifications and potential.

CONCLUSION

A lot of companies are getting on board with DE&I, but for real change to happen, women need to be represented at every level, especially in leadership. Just focusing on hiring women for entry-level positions is not enough. When women occupy senior roles, it shows that the organization genuinely values equity and diverse viewpoints. This also helps in shaping inclusive workplace policies like flexible schedules, fair promotions, and support for working mothers. These adjustments lead to stronger teams, better decision-making, higher employee engagement, and ultimately, improved profits. By expanding DE&I efforts to include leadership, we can drive meaningful, long-lasting change that fosters inclusive leadership and cultivates a culture where everyone can succeed. In the end, creating truly inclusive workplaces means not just hiring women, but also empowering, retaining, and promoting them throughout their careers, from entry-level positions all the way to the boardroom.

