Section 8 Companies: Empowering Non-Profits For Social Impact

1. Definition of "Company" Under the Companies Act, 2013

As per Section 2(20) of the Companies Act, 2013, a "company" refers to an entity incorporated and registered under this Act or any prior company law. The word "company" originates from the Latin com (together) and panis (bread), symbolising a collective of individuals united by a shared purpose. Legally, a company is a distinct corporate entity that can own property, enter into contracts, and conduct business in its own name.

1.1 Section 8 Companies

Unlike traditional companies that operate for profit, Section 8 Company registration under the Companies Act, 2013 allows for the incorporation of entities with not-for-profit or charitable objectives. These may include the promotion of commerce, art, science, education, research, sports, social welfare, religion, charity, environmental protection, or similar causes.

Key features of a Non-profit company under Companies Act 2013 include:

Applying income and profits solely for advancing its stated objectives

Prohibiting the distribution of dividends to members

Operating under a Central Government license allowing it to omit "Limited" or "Private Limited" from its name

Section 8(8) permits the merger of one Section 8 Company with another having aligned objectives, subject to Central Government approval. Upon dissolution, any remaining assets must be transferred to a similar charitable organisation.

Section 8 Companies may also benefit from Income tax exemptions for NGOs in India, particularly under Sections 12A and 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

1.2 Section 8 Company vs Private Limited Company