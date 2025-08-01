SEBI Circular On Review Of Disclosures And Compliances By InvITs And REITs

SEBI has, by way of two Circulars, each dated May 7, 2025, revised Chapters 3 and 4 of both, the Master Circular on InvITs and the Master Circular on REITs dated May 15...

SEBI has, by way of two Circulars, each dated May 7, 2025, revised Chapters 3 and 4 of both, the Master Circular on InvITs and the Master Circular on REITs dated May 15, 2024, to provide for, inter alia, disclosure of financial information in offer documents, continuous disclosures and compliances post listing of units, and compliances in relation to net distributable cash flows.

Originally published 29 July 2025

