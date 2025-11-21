SEBI Extends Deadline For Angel Funds To Disclose Investment Allocation Methodology

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") by way of Circular No. SEBI/HO/AFD/AFD-POD1/P/CIR/2025/136 dated 15.10.2025 ("AIF Circular")1 , has granted relaxation in the timeline for disclosure of allocation methodology by Angel Funds. This AIF Circular follows the earlier SEBI circular dated 10.09.2025 being the "Revised regulatory framework for Angel Funds under AIF Regulations". SEBI has extended the deadline for existing Angel Funds to implement the defined allocation methodology disclosed in their Private Placement Memorandums ("PPMs") from 15.10.2025 to 31.01.2026. Consequently, allocation of any investment made by existing Angel Funds post 31.01.2026, shall be in accordance with the methodology disclosed in the PPM, while all other provisions of the 10.09.2025 circular remain unchanged.

Footnote

1. https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/oct-2025/relaxation-in-timeline-for-disclosure-of-allocation-methodology-by-angel-funds_97339.html

