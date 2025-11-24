How Haryana's New Amendments To Shops And Establishments Act Could Change The Way Businesses Operate

In a significant development, on November 11, 2025, the Governor of Haryana promulgated the Haryana Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 ("Ordinance") under Article 213 of the Constitution of India.

The Ordinance, which came into effect from November 12, 2025, amends the Haryana Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958 (the "Haryana Shops Act") governing shops and commercial establishments in Haryana. The ordinance provides significant reforms to the regulatory framework while focussing on expanding coverage, enhancing worker protections, digital compliance, registration requirements, working hours and penalty provisions.

The most fundamental change introduced by the Ordinance is the creation of a two-tier regulatory structure based on worker's numeric strength, akin to the position in the State of Maharashtra. The amendment to Section 1 establishes that all provisions of the Haryana Shops Act shall now apply only to establishments employing twenty (20) or more workers, while a new Section 13A creates a simplified compliance regime for smaller establishments with fewer than twenty (20) workers.

The key features of the Ordinance are as follows:

Tiered Applicability (Amendment to Section 1):



Section 1(5) exempts establishments with fewer than 20 workers from the applicability of the provisions of Haryana Shops Act. Establishments with fewer than 20 workers will now be required to only comply with the newly inserted Section 13A (intimation requirement). Extension of Working Hours (Amendments to Sections 7 and 8):



The working hours under the Haryana Shops Act have been modified as below: Section 7(1): The daily working hours has been increased from 9 hours to 10 hours. This 11% increase in permissible working time aims to provide employers with greater operational flexibility, particularly in sectors requiring extended service hours such as retail, hospitality, and information technology. Section 7(2) Proviso (a): Annual overtime limit has been increased from 50 hours to 156 hours. The increase represents more than a threefold increase, allowing employers to utilize overtime labour for approximately three hours per week throughout the year, compared to the previous limit of less than one hour per week. Section 8(1): Spread-over period (continuous work interval) has been extended from 5 hours to 6 hours. Workers can now be required to work for six consecutive hours before being entitled to a rest break, rather than five hours previously. Registration requirement (Section 13): Employers with twenty (20) or more workers must submit an online application for registration within one month of commencing business, providing specific details such as the names of employer and manager, postal address alongwith GPS location, name of establishment, number of persons employed and nature of the business. New establishments must register within one month of commencing business operations. Upon receiving an application with requisite documents and fees, the Inspector must verify the information and issue an online registration certificate within the timeframe specified under the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014. Registration is now conducted exclusively online, and certificates are issued digitally. The ordinance mandates prompt updates for any subsequent changes, including name, manager, or workforce alterations and provides a streamlined process for cancellation upon closure. Registration certificates remain valid until amended, cancelled, or revoked. The ordinance imposes a duty on employers to notify changes in registered particulars within seven days of such changes occurring. Amendments to registration details require a fresh application, though no additional fee is charged for amended certificates. Employer with fewer than twenty (20) workers within one month of commencing business, need only submit a basic online intimation to the Inspector, who shall provide a Basic Information Performa ID Number for tracking by the employer. Worker Documentation and Protections: Section 20A- Every employer of an establishment is now required to issue an appointment letter containing a photograph to all of his employee having affixed the photograph of employee and obtain acknowledgment thereto. Section 20B- Every employer of an establishment is now required to issue an identity card with prescribed particulars to every worker. Penalties and Enforcement: Section 26: The penalty for violations, such as failure to register or provide required documentation, starts at Rs. 3,000 and may go up to Rs. 10,000 for first violations, rising substantially for repeat offences. In cases of ongoing contravention, authorities are empowered to levy a daily penalty of Rs. 500 per day. Section 20(6): Making false entries or omitting required records attracts similarly strict penalties, starting at Rs. 3,000 and may go up to Rs. 10,000 for first violations, rising substantially for repeat offences. Section 19(3): Haryana Shops Act has been amended to replace the reference to Section 21 of the Indian Penal Code,1860 with Clause 28 of Section 2 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. This technical amendment ensures consistency with India's new criminal law framework. Significance of the Ordinance for Employers and Workers



For Employers



Employers are required to take prompt action to ensure compliance with the new provisions by focusing on the following areas: Assessment of Applicability: Employers to determine whether the establishment employs twenty (20) or more workers to identify the provisions that apply. Digital Readiness: Employers to ensure systems are in place for online registration or intimation, as required under the Ordinance. Working Hours Review: Employers to review and revise working hours, shift schedules, and overtime policies to align with the revised limits on extended working hours. Documentation Systems: Employers to establish processes for issuing appointment letters with photographs and identity cards to all employees. Record-Keeping: Employers to maintain accurate and updated employment records, and promptly notify authorities of any changes in establishment particulars to avoid penalties. For Workers Workers should be aware of the following key changes: Extended Working Hours: The maximum permissible daily working hours have been increased to ten, potentially affecting work schedules. Overtime Limits: The enhanced overtime provisions may lead to longer work hours, accompanied by corresponding overtime compensation. Documentary Rights: Workers are entitled to receive appointment letters and identity cards, which serve as formal proof of employment.

Anhad Law's Perspective:

The Ordinance aims to represent a significant modernization of Haryana's commercial establishment regulations addressing business friendly aspects (ease of doing business, digitization, threshold-based regulation) and worker welfare concerns (extended working hours, documentation rights, enforcement mechanisms). The effective implementation will be the key to determine whether the Ordinance fulfils its aim in promoting business flexibility and small enterprise growth while maintaining worker protections.

