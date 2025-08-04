Clarification On Position Of Compliance Officer Of Listed Entity

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, provide that the Compliance Officer (‘CO') of a listed entity should not be more than one level below the board of directors (‘Board').

By way of a Circular dated April 1, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI') has clarified that the term ‘level' refers to the position of the CO in the organisation structure of a listed entity, and the phrase ‘one level below the board of directors' means one-level below the Managing Director (‘MD') or Whole-Time Directors (‘WTD') who are part of the Board. If a listed entity does not have an MD or WTD, then the CO should not be more than one-level below the chief executive officer, manager, or any other person heading the day-to-day affairs of the listed entity.

Originally published 29 July 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.