Enovix Selects Questel’s IP Intelligence Software: Orbit Intelligence

Enovix is an advanced battery technology company focused on developing high-performance lithium-ion batteries for next-generation devices, including smartphones, wearables, IoT, laptops, and electric vehicles such as drones. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, Enovix is recognized for its proprietary innovative silicon-anode battery architecture designed to improve energy density, charging performance, and battery safety.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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Paris, France – July 8 — Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions, is pleased to announce that Enovix has selected Orbit Intelligence to support its patent intelligence and innovation strategy.

Enovix is an advanced battery technology company focused on developing high-performance lithium-ion batteries for next-generation devices, including smartphones, wearables, IoT, laptops, and electric vehicles such as drones. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, Enovix is recognized for its proprietary innovative silicon-anode battery architecture designed to improve energy density, charging performance, and battery safety.

As Enovix continues to accelerate innovation in the battery and energy storage sector, access to strategic patent intelligence has become increasingly critical. By adopting Orbit Intelligence, the company will benefit from advanced patent search, analytics, and monitoring capabilities to support technology scouting, competitive benchmarking, and strategic R&D decision-making.

Orbit Intelligence enables organizations to transform complex global patent data into strategic business intelligence through AI-powered analytics, visualization tools, and comprehensive patent coverage.

"Questel has been an invaluable partner for Enovix Corporation, consistently providing exceptional support across our intellectual property needs. We've particularly benefited from their Orbit Intelligence platform for patent searching and competitive intelligence. The team at Questel is highly responsive and proactive, always ensuring our requirements are met with professionalism and expertise. We appreciate their dedication to understanding our needs and providing tailored solutions." Said Ronit Buller, Deputy General Counsel, Intellectual Property at Enovix.

This collaboration highlights the increasing role of patent intelligence in supporting breakthrough innovation across fast-moving technology sectors such as energy storage, electronics, and mobility.

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