CoA, July 22, 2026, Order – Admissibility Of New Auxiliary Requests On Appeal Not Determined In Advance, UPC-CoA-63/2026 & UPC-CoA-64/2026

The Unified Patent Court's Court of Appeal issued a procedural order addressing the admissibility of additional auxiliary requests in parallel appeals brought by Advanced Brain Monitoring against Philips entities. The decision interprets Article 73(4) UPCA and Rule 222.2 RoP in the context of patent revocation proceedings involving EP 2 437 696 B2.

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1. Key takeaways

Admissibility of new auxiliary requests is not necessarily determined upfront

The Court did not rule on the admissibility of new auxiliary requests filed with the Statement of grounds of appeal in a separate, preliminary ruling. It found that the assessment of admissibility of those requests required consideration of the procedural history of the case and the procedural and substantive context in which the requests were filed, which can be more appropriately be assessed in the context of the appeal as a whole. A separate pre-emptive ruling is only warranted in exceptional circumstances, which have not been shown here.

Respondents must address admissibility and merits in parallel

Since the content of the additional auxiliary requests is fully known to the respondents, they can address both admissibility objections and substantive arguments within the ordinary deadline for their Statement of response. No extended deadline is granted merely because admissibility has not yet been formally resolved.

2. Division

Court of Appeal, Panel 1c

3. UPC number

UPC-CoA-63/2026; UPC-CoA-64/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal – procedural order on admissibility of additional auxiliary requests

5. Parties

Appellant: Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Carlsbad, USA

Respondents: Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Philips RS North America LLC; Respironics Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 437 696 B2

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 73(4) UPCA

R. 222.2 RoP

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