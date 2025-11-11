Bulgaria On The Brink Of Major Economic And Social Changes In 2026

A Year of Transformation

The new year is just around the corner, and it will bring a wave of economic and structural changes in Bulgaria. From the awaited adoption of euro to adjustments to the minimum wage, maximum social security income up to the change in social security rates and digitalization and modernization of the NSSI portal.

Bulgaria is now on the threshold of important changes that will affect both citizens and businesses.

Economic and Structural Reforms

Among the most significant developments are the transition from the leva to euro, the introduction of a minimum wage increase, adjustments to the maximum social security income and contribution levels, and the digitalization of the National Social Security Institute (NSSI).

The Euro: A Milestone in Bulgaria's Economy

The transition to euro marks one of the most significant milestones for the country's economic history. It is expected to facilitate people's daily lives: from shopping and traveling to financial transactions, as well as strengthen Bulgaria's credibility and attractiveness to foreign investors.

Social and Labor Policy Adjustments

At the same time, policymakers are discussing an increase in the minimum wage, maximum social security income, and adjustment to social security contribution rates.

The goal is to improve the living standards of citizens and reduce social inequality. While the measures are expected to stimulate consumption and promote fairer working conditions, they will also require employers to plan their budgets carefully and adapt to the new cost structure.

Proposed Wage and Contribution Levels for 2026

The current proposals suggest that, as of 1 January 2026, the minimum wage will increase to EUR 620.20, the maximum social security income will rise to EUR 2,352, and social security contributions will be raised by two percentage points. The changes also affect the administration.

Digital Transformation of the NSSI

The National Social Security Institute (NSSI) has launched a new portal and a number of digital services that allow citizens to obtain information and submit documents online. This translates into less bureaucracy, convenience and faster service delivery.

