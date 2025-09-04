Navigating Workplace Rights During Pregnancy: A Guide For Employers In Bulgaria

Eurofast is a regional business advisory organisation employing local advisers in over 21 cities in South East Europe, Middle East & the Baltics. The Organisation is uniquely positioned as one stop shop for investors and companies looking for professional services.

Human resources management requires not only strong organizational practices but also strict compliance with labor law. In Bulgaria, the Labor Code provides special protection for employees during pregnancy. Understanding these requirements is essential for every employer.

An employee during their pregnancy period is entitled to all rights and protection provided by the Labor Code upon presenting valid documentation of their pregnancy issued by the competent health authorities. In the event of a pregnancy termination, the employee is obliged to notify the employer within 7 days.

Work Duties Restrictions

The Bulgarian Labor Code explicitly prohibits expecting women from working night shifts (from 22:00 to 06:00) or performing overtime. They also have the right to refuse work that is harmful to their health or poses a risk to the child, based on a risk assessment.

Employers must take measures to adjust working conditions – either by adapting the workplace or transferring the employee during pregnancy to a suitable position. If adjustments are not technically possible, the employee may be temporarily released from work, with compensation equal to her gross monthly salary. However, if the new position offers lower wage, the employer is obliged to cover the difference.

Maternity Leave

Employers are legally required to grant maternity leave – a total of 410 calendar days, of which 45 days are taken before the due date. Additionally, during a declared state of emergency or an epidemic, employers must allow paid or unpaid leave at the request of an expecting employee.

Expecting employees cannot be assigned business travel without their written consent.

Workplace Conditions

Employers with more than 20 female employees are required to provide hygiene facilities and special rest areas for employees during the pregnancy period.

Protection The Bulgarian labor law protects employees from dismissal during pregnancy. Such an employee can only be dismissed in limited cases with prior approval from the Labor Inspectorate—such as company closure, staff reduction, lack of professional qualifications, changes in job requirements, or serious disciplinary offenses.

This protection does not apply if the employee is within a probationary period, during which the contract can be terminated without notice and without approval. The same applies to fixed-term contracts—after they expire, the employer is not obliged to renew them, and this is not considered a violation.

Knowing and applying these rules is essential not only for protecting employees' rights but also for ensuring smooth and lawful business operations. Employers who are well-informed build a safer, more responsible, and sustainable working environment.

How Eurofast Can Support You

At Eurofast, we help employers in Bulgaria navigate labour law with confidence. From drafting compliant contracts and managing payroll calculations during maternity leave to advising on workplace adjustments and liaising with the Labour Inspectorate, our team ensures your business stays fully compliant while maintaining a supportive environment for employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.