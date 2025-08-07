Employment Of Minors In Bulgaria: Legal Conditions And Employer Obligations

The employment of persons under the age of 18 in Bulgaria is subject to stringent legal oversight designed to protect their physical and mental well-being. Bulgarian labour law recognises the vulnerability of minors and ensures that any employment relationship prioritises their safety, education, and development. Employers considering the recruitment of minors must navigate a tightly regulated process involving permits, medical evaluations, and workplace safeguards.

General Conditions for Employing Minors

Minimum Employment Age



In Bulgaria, the minimum legal age for employment is 16. Individuals younger than 16 may be employed only under exceptional circumstances, provided the work is light, does not pose health risks, and does not interfere with education. Children aged 14 (girls) and 13 (boys) may work in circuses or participate in artistic or media productions (e.g., theatre, film, television), under strict conditions that protect their welfare.

Labour Inspectorate Approval: A Mandatory Step



Employers must obtain a formal permit from the Labour Inspectorate before hiring anyone under 18. This applies on a case-by-case basis and is non-negotiable. The application must include:

A detailed job description

Workplace risk assessment

Occupational health service opinion

Medical certificate from a physician confirming suitability of the role

Work schedule

Written parental/guardian consent

The Labour Inspectorate reviews each case thoroughly and may request additional documentation. Approval is granted for specific individuals and positions only.

Working Time Restrictions



Minors may work a maximum of 35 hours per week, with no more than 7 hours per day, and only within a five-day workweek. Overtime, night shifts, and work on public holidays or weekends are generally prohibited.

Prohibited Types of Work



Bulgarian law explicitly bans minors from being employed in roles that:

Require physical or psychological strength beyond their capacity

Involve exposure to hazardous chemicals, biological agents, or radiation

Present extreme temperature, noise, or vibration hazards

Pose safety risks the minor may not fully comprehend or avoid

Employer Responsibilities



Employers must implement adjusted working conditions tailored to minors, provide opportunities for skill development, and ensure the minor and their guardian are informed of any workplace risks. Furthermore, employees under 18 are entitled to enhanced annual leave—at least 26 working days.

