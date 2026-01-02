Employment Rights Act– What Does It Mean For Employers?

Comment and action points

How the new law will work

Changes

Family rights Paternity leave and unpaid parental leave will become a day one right

Protection from dismissal during pregnancy, or maternity or adoption or shared parental leave or within six months of returning to work

New right to bereavement leave The current qualifying periods for paternity leave (26 weeks) and unpaid parental leave (one year) will be removed, so that employees will be able to take leave from day one.

Employees will be able to take paternity leave following shared parental leave (currently if an employee takes shared parental leave, they lose the right to take paternity leave)

Dismissal of employees during pregnancy, or maternity, adoption or shared parental leave, or within six months of their return to work will be unlawful, except in certain circumstances (to be set out in future regulations).

Parental bereavement leave (which was introduced in April 2020) will be extended to cover other family bereavements. This will give employees the right to at least one week of bereavement leave following the death of a family member (the detail of which family members are covered will be set out in regulations). It is intended that this will also cover pregnancy loss. Removal of the qualifying periods for paternity and unpaid parental leave will entitle many more employees to take these types of leave. However, since paternity leave is for a maximum of two weeks, and many employees do not take parental leave because it is unpaid, it seems unlikely that there will be a significant impact on employers from this change.

Employers will need to ensure they have appropriate processes and training in place to ensure that they do not unlawfully dismiss employees who are on or recently returned from family leave.

Many employers already offer some form of family bereavement leave, and an increasing number have policies covering pregnancy loss. Employers who do not have such policies in place should take steps to introduce these in preparation for the new leave rights. April 2026 - day one paternity and unpaid parental leave



2027 - dismissal protection and bereavement leave

Fire and rehire Restricting the use of fire and rehire It will become automatically unfair to dismiss an employee for refusing to agree changes to their employment contract where the change relates to pay, pension, hours of work, holiday entitlement or anything else set out in regulations.

It will also be automatically unfair to dismiss an employee where the main reason is to replace them with someone else, or re-engage them, on new terms relating to pay, pension, hours of work, holiday entitlement or anything else set out in regulations.

Dismissing an employee in order to replace them with someone who is not an employee (e.g. an agency worker or self-employed contractor) will also be automatically unfair unless the employer has a reduced need for such employees.

There will be a limited exception to all of the above where the change is in response to financial difficulties likely to affect the ability of the business to continue as a going concern and the change could not reasonably have been avoided. This is a significant change as it means employers will have much less flexibility when seeking to change terms and conditions of employment and a significantly higher onus of showing the need for the change. It may also lead to additional redundancies given the limited scope for employers to force through changes to terms and conditions.

The changes will also make it more difficult to replace employees with contractors or agency workers for purely cost reasons

Employers should ensure that employment contracts are drafted so that they contain as much in-built flexibility as possible. October 2026