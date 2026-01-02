Employment Rights Act– What Does It Mean For Employers?

|
- Paternity leave and unpaid parental leave will become a day one
right
- Protection from dismissal during pregnancy, or maternity or
adoption or shared parental leave or within six months of returning
to work
- New right to bereavement leave
- The current qualifying periods for paternity leave (26 weeks)
and unpaid parental leave (one year) will be removed, so that
employees will be able to take leave from day one.
- Employees will be able to take paternity leave following shared
parental leave (currently if an employee takes shared parental
leave, they lose the right to take paternity leave)
- Dismissal of employees during pregnancy, or maternity, adoption
or shared parental leave, or within six months of their return to
work will be unlawful, except in certain circumstances (to be set
out in future regulations).
- Parental bereavement leave (which was introduced in April 2020)
will be extended to cover other family bereavements. This will give
employees the right to at least one week of bereavement leave
following the death of a family member (the detail of which family
members are covered will be set out in regulations). It is intended
that this will also cover pregnancy loss.
- Removal of the qualifying periods for paternity and unpaid
parental leave will entitle many more employees to take these types
of leave. However, since paternity leave is for a maximum of two
weeks, and many employees do not take parental leave because it is
unpaid, it seems unlikely that there will be a significant impact
on employers from this change.
- Employers will need to ensure they have appropriate processes
and training in place to ensure that they do not unlawfully dismiss
employees who are on or recently returned from family leave.
- Many employers already offer some form of family bereavement
leave, and an increasing number have policies covering pregnancy
loss. Employers who do not have such policies in place should take
steps to introduce these in preparation for the new leave
rights.
April 2026 - day one paternity and unpaid parental leave
2027 - dismissal protection and bereavement leave
- Restricting the use of fire and rehire
- It will become automatically unfair to dismiss an employee for
refusing to agree changes to their employment contract where the
change relates to pay, pension, hours of work, holiday entitlement
or anything else set out in regulations.
- It will also be automatically unfair to dismiss an employee
where the main reason is to replace them with someone else, or
re-engage them, on new terms relating to pay, pension, hours of
work, holiday entitlement or anything else set out in
regulations.
- Dismissing an employee in order to replace them with someone
who is not an employee (e.g. an agency worker or self-employed
contractor) will also be automatically unfair unless the employer
has a reduced need for such employees.
- There will be a limited exception to all of the above where the
change is in response to financial difficulties likely to affect
the ability of the business to continue as a going concern and the
change could not reasonably have been avoided.
- This is a significant change as it means employers will have
much less flexibility when seeking to change terms and conditions
of employment and a significantly higher onus of showing the need
for the change. It may also lead to additional redundancies given
the limited scope for employers to force through changes to terms
and conditions.
- The changes will also make it more difficult to replace
employees with contractors or agency workers for purely cost
reasons
- Employers should ensure that employment contracts are drafted
so that they contain as much in-built flexibility as possible.
Collective redundancy consultation
- Expanding the collective redundancy consultation requirements
and increasing the penalties for non-compliance
- The current threshold for collective redundancy consultation is
where an employer proposes 20 or more redundancies within a 90-day
period at a single site or establishment.
- This threshold will continue to apply but a new additional
threshold will be introduced based on the number of redundancies
across the employing entity as a whole. The additional threshold is
yet to be determined but could be a percentage of the workforce or
a specified number of redundancies. Whatever the case, the
threshold will continue to apply per employing entity (rather than
across the group).
- The maximum penalty for breaching the collective redundancy
consultation requirements will also increase from 90 days' pay
to 180 days' pay per affected employee.
- The additional threshold for collective redundancy consultation
will mean the collective consultation duty is triggered more easily
and more frequently.
- Employers will need processes in place to track redundancies
and changes to terms and conditions, not only on a site-specific
basis, but also across the entire business.
- The increase in the maximum penalty means the costs of failing
to inform and consult properly on large scale redundancies will
increase significantly.
April 2026 – increase in protective award
2027 – new collective redundancy threshold