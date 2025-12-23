In The Pipeline - December 2025

1. Employment

Financial Services

2025/2026

In 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched aconsultationon proposed new diversity and inclusion requirements in the financial sector and new rules on non-financial misconduct. The FCA decided not to proceed with the diversity and inclusion requirements, but to go ahead with the non-financial misconduct rules. Under the proposals, non-financial misconduct will be incorporated into the FCA's Conduct Rules with effect from 1 September 2026. The FCA has also publishedguidanceon how firms should treat non-financial misconduct, including in relation to fitness and propriety assessments for certified staff. Ourbriefingsets out more detail on the proposals and what they mean for employers. Separately, the FCA has carried out aconsultationon proposals to improve the efficiency of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime, which closed on 7 October 2025. We have produced a briefing on the proposals which is availablehere.

Industrial action

Late 2025 to April 2026

New measures in the Employment Rights Bill will make it easier for trade unions to call industrial action, including permitting electronic ballots and removing or reducing notice, information and turnout requirements for ballots brought in by the previous Government. The minimum service levels introduced at the end of 2023 to limit the impact of industrial action in certain sectors (such as emergency services and rail transport) will be removed as soon the Bill is enacted which is expected in late 2025. The changes to notice and information requirements for industrial action ballots will take effect two months after the Employment Rights Bill is enacted. Electronic balloting will be introduced in April 2026.

Collective Bargaining

April to October 2026

The Employment Rights Bill will introduce various measures to increase trade union recognition, including: requiring employers to inform employees of their rights to join a trade union allowing trade union representatives reasonable access to the workplace simplifying the statutory trade union recognition process and reducing thresholds for support. The changes to the recognition process are expected to come into force in April 2026. The trade union information requirement and right of access are expected to take effect in October 2026. In the adult social care sector there will be a new fair pay agreement (which could form the basis for similar agreements in other sectors in the future).

Unfair Dismissal Compensation and Statutory Redundancy Pay

April 2026

The maximum amounts for the unfair dismissal compensatory award and a week's pay normally increase every April. The current maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal is the lower of £118,223 and a year's pay. The current maximum amount of a week's pay(for calculating the unfair dismissal basic awardand statutory redundancy pay) is £719. The cap on unfair dismissal compensation is to be removed in 2027 (see Unfair Dismissal Rights below).

National minimum wage

1 April 2026

The rates of the national minimum wage will increase to: £12.71 (up from £12.21) for workers aged 21 or over (this rate is referred to as the national living wage) £10.85 (up from £10) for workers aged 18-20 £8.00 (up from £7.55) for apprentices and workers aged 16-17. In the longer term, the Government plans to extend the national living wage to workers aged 18 or over, but there is no indication of when this change is likely to take place.

Statutory Maternity, Paternity, Adoption, Shared Parental and Neonatal Care Pay

April 2026

The weekly rate of statutory maternity, paternity, adoption, neonatal care pay and shared parental pay will increase to £194.32 (from £187.18).

Statutory Sick Pay

April 2026

The weekly rate of statutory sick pay (SSP) will increase to £123.25 (from £118.75). Currently, workers must earn at least the lower earnings limit (£125 per week) to be eligible for SSP and there is a four-day waiting period before SSP is payable. These requirements will be removed under the Employment Rights Bill, from April 2026.

Enforcement of employment rights

April 2026

A new Fair Work Agency will be established to bring together the work of existing agencies and enforce certain employment rights including minimum wage and statutory holiday and sick pay, including by bringing an Employment Tribunal claim on an employee's behalf.

Family Leave Rights

April 2026 to 2027

Paternity leave and unpaid parental leave willbecome day one rights under the EmploymentRights Bill, which will remove the currentqualifying service requirements. The six-monthservice requirement for shared parental leavewill remain in place. Employees will be able to take paternity leave following shared parental leave (currently an employee who takes shared parental leave loses the right to any untaken paternity leave). The changes to parental and paternity leave are expected to come into force in April 2026. Employees will have a new right to unpaid bereavement leave, in respect of certain family relationships (which are yet to be specified). This will be in addition to the current two-week parental bereavement leave entitlement. It will also become unlawful to dismiss an employee during pregnancy or during maternity, adoption or shared parental leave or within six months of return to work. The right to bereavement leave and protection from dismissal during or after family leave are expected to come into force in 2027. In July 2025, the Government launched areviewof the parental leave system, beginning with acall for evidencewhich closed in August 2025. The Government is expected to complete its review in early 2027. The Government has also stated that it intends to review the new right to unpaid carers' leave (which came into effect in April 2024) including considering whether this should be paid.

Equality and Pay Reporting

April 2026 to 2027

Employers with 250 or more employees will be required to report on their ethnicity and disability pay gaps. The Government recentlyconsultedon the detail of the new reporting requirements. There is no confirmed date for when these requirements will come into force. Employers will also have to publish an equality action plan setting out the steps they are taking in relation to gender equality including (i) to address the gender pay gap action and (ii) to support employees through the menopause. Equality action plans will be introduced on a voluntary basis in April 2026, and become mandatory in April 2027.

Collective redundancies

April 2026 to 2027

Currently, employers must carry out collective consultation with employee representatives where they are making 20 or more redundancies within a 90-day period at a single establishment. In many cases this means that where there are fewer than 20 redundancies at any one site, the collective consultation obligations will not apply. Under the Employment Rights Bill, the collective redundancy rules will change so that the consultation obligations apply where either there are 20 or more redundancies at one site or there are redundancies across more than one site above a certain threshold. This threshold, which could be a specific number or a percentage of the workforce, will be set out in regulations. This change is expected to take effect during 2027. Followingconsultationthe Government plans to increase the protective award for breach of the collective consultation requirements from 90 days' pay to 180 days' pay. This increase is expected to take effect in April 2026.

Harassment

October 2026

The previous Government brought in theWorker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act 2023which introduced a new duty on employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment at work, with a 25% uplift in compensation where the employer has breached this duty. This came into force on 26 October 2024. The EHRC has updated itstechnical guidanceon sexual harassment and harassment at work to reflect the new duty, and has also published aneight step guide for employerson preventing sexual harassment at work. Under the Employment Rights Bill, this duty will become a duty to take "all" reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment and regulations will be produced to set out the steps which employers should take in order to comply with the duty. In addition, employers will be liable for harassment of employees by third parties, such as clients or suppliers. This is not limited to sexual harassment but applies to all types of harassment. These changes are expected to take effect in October 2026.

Confidentiality and NDAs

October 2026

Under the Employment Rights Bill, employers will be unable to use confidentiality provisions (for example in a settlement agreement) to prevent an employee from disclosing information relating to harassment or discrimination. Further detail will be set out in regulations, which may allow for exceptions in certain circumstances. There is no confirmed date for this change but it is likely that it would come into effect at the same time as the other harassment provisions (see above) in October 2026.

Changing Terms ("fire and rehire")

October 2026

The previous Government introduced a newCode of Practiceon the use of "fire and rehire" to change terms of employment, which came into force on 18 July 2024. Where an employer fails to follow the Code, the Employment Tribunal has the power to increase compensation awarded for any relevant claim by up to 25%. Under the Employment Rights Bill, the ability to use "fire and rehire" to change terms fairly will be restricted to situations in which the employer is in serious financial difficulties and has no alternative but to change terms of employment. The current Code of Practice will continue to apply until the new rules come into effect, which is expected to be in October 2026, at which time the Code will be revised.

Employment Tribunal claims

October 2026

Most statutory claims must be brought in the Employment Tribunal within a three-month time limit. Under the Employment Rights Bill this will be extended to six months, from October 2026

Unfair dismissal rights

January 2027

Employees currently need to have two years' service to qualify for unfair dismissal protection (except for whistleblowing dismissals where there is no qualifying period). This qualifying service requirement will be reduced to six months, and this is expected to take effect on 1 January 2027. At the same time, the cap on unfair dismissal compensation will be removed. Currently the maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal is the lower of £118,223 and a year's pay. The changes are set out in the Employment Rights Bill and the Government has committed to carrying out an impact assessment of the removal of the cap before the change takes effect.

Flexible working

2027

The service requirement for the statutory right to request flexible working was removed in April 2024 (under the previous Government), so all employees have the right to request flexible working from day one. The Employment Rights Bill will introduce a new requirement for an employer's refusal of a flexible working request to be "reasonable". There will be regulations to set out further detail on the process for considering requests. The changes are expected to take effect in 2027. The Government also pledged (prior to the election) to introduce a "right to disconnect" alongside the changes to flexible working. This new right is reportedly to be introduced in a code of practice (and does not form part of the Employment Rights Bill) but there have been reports that it may not proceed.

Casual/zero hours workers

2027

Zero hours and minimum hours workers will have a new right to be offered a regular hours contract if their working hours regularly exceed the zero/minimum level over a set reference period. Zero hours and irregular hour workers will also have a right to receive reasonable notice of shifts, and compensation if shifts are cancelled or curtailed. These changes are set out in the Employment Rights Bill, and there will be consultation on the detail before the changes come into effect, which is expected to be in 2027.

Non-compete Covenants

No date

The Government is proposing to reform the law on non-compete clauses and is considering a range of options. The proposals include banning non-competes, either altogether or for employees earning below a certain salary, or limiting their duration to three months. The details are set out in a Governmentworking paperwhich is open for responses until 18 February 2026.

Employment Status

No date

In 2017, the Independent Review of Employment Practices in the Modern Economy (known as the Taylor Review) was published and in response, the previous Government published theGood Work Plansetting out a number of reforms aimed at improving the position of workers. It decided not to introduce legislation on employment status, but instead producedguidancefor employers.

The Government pledged (prior to the 2024 general election) to create a single worker status, with all workers having the full range of employment rights including parental leave and unfair dismissal. These proposals will be subject to consultation at a future date.

2. EU Employment Law Developments

Following Brexit, the UK is not required to implement new EU directives, but EU laws will have implications for UK businesses with operations in Europe.

Whistleblowing

December 2021 Onwards

The EU Whistleblowing Directive introduces various measures to protect whistleblowers, which cover not just employees and workers but also self-employed contractors, former employees and workers, and job applicants. Key features of the Whistleblowing Directive include: Employers with 50 or more staff are required to establish secure internal whistleblowing channels and procedures Employers must provide feedback to whistleblowers within a reasonable time (and a maximum of three months) A whistleblower may choose to report to a regulator without reporting internally to their employer first A whistleblower does not need be acting in good faith or in the public interest to gain protection under the law EU countries were required to implement the Whistleblowing Directive by 17 December 2021 (although private sector employers with 50 to 249 employees had until 17 December 2023 to establish internal whistleblowing channels). The UK already has comprehensive whistleblowing laws in place, but some elements of the directive are wider than UK laws. For example, the directive requires employers to put in place internal whistleblowing channels, and it applies to job applicants and self-employed contractors as well as employers and workers.

Parents and Carers

August 2022 onwards

The EU Directive on work-life balance for parents and carers grants new rights including: Ten days of paid leave for fathers or second parents, to be taken around the birth of a child A right to four months' parental leave, of which two months are paid and non-transferable between parents Up to five working days' unpaid leave per year for carers The right for working carers to request flexible working arrangements. EU member states were required to implement the Directive by August 2022. In the UK, employees may take paternity leave and shared parental leave. In April 2024, a new right to unpaid carers' leave came into force, and all employees can make a request for flexible working from day one. The UK Government plans to make changes to the flexible working process and review the family leave system (see Family Leave Rights and Flexible Working above).

Zero Hours and Irregular Hours Workers

August 2022 onwards

An EU Directive on Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions aims to introduce more certainty for zero hours or irregular hours workers, and includes: A requirement for employers to provide workers who have an unpredictable work pattern with a written statement of the number of guaranteed hours and pay A ban on probationary periods longer than six months (unless justified) A right to request more predictable working conditions after six months A right to compensation if an assignment is cancelled at short notice. EU member states were required to implement the Directive by August 2022. The UK Government plans to give zero hours workers the right to a regular hours contract and the right to notice of shifts and cancellation compensation (see Casual/Zero Hours Workers above).

Minimum Wage

November 2024

The EU Directive on adequate minimum wages requires EU member states to provide an adequate statutory minimum wage, promote collective bargaining and improve enforcement and monitoring. EU member states were required to implement the Directive by 15 November 2024. The UK has had minimum wage laws in place since 1998. The UK Government is planning to make some changes to minimum wage rates (see National Minimum Wage above).

Corporate Sustainability Reporting

2025

The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) came into force on 5 January 2023. Organisations which are covered by the Directive will be required to report on various ESG matters, including in relation to their workforce and in their value chains (see ourbriefingfor more detail on the requirements). EU member states had to implement the directive by 6 July 2024. We have produced abriefingon the progress of member states in implementing CSRD. The Directive does not have to be implemented in the UK, but non-EU businesses could have reporting requirements if they have significant business in the EU, and even those not in scope can expect to receive CSRD-related requests for information. The thresholds for determining which businesses are in scope are being raised, and some reporting requirements delayed or revised, as detailed in our recentupdate.

Equal Pay

June 2026

The EU Directive on equal pay and pay transparency introduces various measures to improve equal pay enforcement and transparency. Under the Directive, employers with at least 250 employees will be required to publish gender pay gap information annually, and employers with at least 100 employees will have to publish this information every three years. The Directive also introduces measures relating to pay in recruitment and promotion including: A requirement for employers to inform job applicants about the starting salary/pay before interview A ban on asking job candidates about their pay history A right for workers to ask employers for information about pay levels and pay and promotion criteria EU member states are required to implement the Directive by 7 June 2026. UK employers with 250 or more employees have been required to publish annual gender pay gap reports since 2018. The UK Government will require employers to publish an equality action plan to address their gender pay gap (see Pay and Equality Reporting) above. We have published abriefingon the Directive and how employers can prepare.

Board Diversity

June 2026

A new Directive on improving gender balance among directors of listed companies requires listed companies in the EU to have at least 40% female non-executive directors or at least 33% female executive and non-executive directors, by 30 June 2026. There are voluntary targets for female representation on boards in the UK but no indication that there will be any compulsory targets in the foreseeable future.

Artificial Intelligence

2026

The European Parliament has approved an AI Act to harmonise AI rules across the EU, which would cover AI systems used by employers in the EU. Most of the provisions in the Act are expected to come into force in 2026. Separately, the European Commission adopted a proposal for a Directive to introduce liability for damage related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI), including the use of AI in employment (such as discrimination arising from a recruitment process using AI technology), but this has since been withdrawn. The UK Government has pledged to work with workers, trade unions and employers to ensure that there are adequate safeguards for the use of AI in employment.

Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence

2027

The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive will introduce new due diligence duties for organisations to take active steps to identify and manage adverse human rights and environmental impacts in their operations (including their workforce) and chains of activities. Both EU and non-EU companies with significant EU turnover are covered by the Directive. The Directive is in final form and must be implemented by member states by 26 July 2026. The first compliance deadline for the very largest companies is 26 July 2027, with all in-scope companies needing to comply by 26 July 2029. We have published abriefingon the new Directive and how businesses can prepare, although it should be noted that the thresholds for determining which businesses are in scope, and some diligence duties are being changed, as detailed in our recentupdate.

Gig Economy "platform workers"

No Date

A new EU Directive will improve working conditions for individuals working through digital labour platforms (such as taxi or food delivery apps). Under the Directive: There would be a list of criteria to decide whether the platform operator is an "employer" Businesses would be required to inform workers of the ways in which they use algorithms for example for monitoring and work allocation Workers would have the right to contest automated decisions and have them rectified Member states are required to implement the Directive by 2 December 2026. In the UK, the Government has pledged to create a single worker status which would improve the rights of all workers, including those in the gig economy (see Employment Status above).

Remote Working

No Date

In April 2024, the European Commission launched a consultation on possible new EU legislation to ensure fair remote working and the right to disconnect. The consultation closed in June 2024 and the response is awaited.

The UK Government previously pledged to introduce a right to disconnect, under a code of practice, but it is unclear whether this will be taken forward (see Flexible Working above).

3. Immigration

Immigration sponsored work visa reforms

2025 - 2026

In May 2025, the Government published an Immigration White Paper (Restoring control over the immigration system) setting out plans for significant immigration policy changes including changes aimed at reducing net migration levels. Some of these changes have already come into effect on 22 July 2025, with Immigration Rule changes in relation to increasing the minimum skill level as well as the minimum salary level thresholds for employer-sponsored work visas. Since 16 December 2025, the Immigration Skills Charge paid by employer sponsors when they sponsor work visas for employees has also increased. The new rate is 32% higher at £1,320 per year of the visa duration for medium and large sponsor employers, or £480 per year for small sponsors and charities. From 8 January 2026, the level of English language required to qualify for certain UK visas will increase to level to B2 on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) scale, which is intermediate to upper-intermediate level. The Government is also currently consulting on proposals to double the qualifying period to apply for indefinite leave to remain or settlement in the UK from the current five years to ten years as well as introducing a new concept of 'earned settlement' with time reductions or additional from the 10-year baseline qualifying period, depending on specified requirements being met. This change will represent a significant change, and it is not yet clear whether transitional provisions will apply for individuals already in the UK who are currently on a five-year pathway to settlement. The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) is also being strengthened to work with other bodies such as Skills England, the Industrial Strategy Council and the Labour Market Advisory Board, to consider ways of addressing labour market shortages through not only migration but also by addressing local skills shortages.

Continuing digitalisation of UK visas

2025 - 2026

Physical visa documents (including biometric residence permit (BRP) and biometric residence card (BRC)) have been phased out and replaced with digital immigration status (known as an eVisa). Since 15 July 2025, main applicants for certain visa categories of UK visas (including Students, sponsored worker and Youth Mobility Scheme applicants) no longer receive a physical vignette or visa endorsement in their passports. Visa holders are required to register for an eVisa to confirm their status. Applicants for UK visas are now issued with eVisas and are given access to their UK immigration status via an online portal. They are then able to share information on their visa status online with prospective employers, landlords or other relevant third parties to evidence of their right to remain in the UK. This is part of the streamlining and increasing digitalisation of the UK's visa system, with a move towards a 'digital by default' border and immigration system.

Electronic Travel Authorisations

October 2023 to 25 February 2026

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is a universal 'permission to travel' requirement which is now fully rolled out in the UK. The ETA is similar to the ESTA system in the United States. Everyone wishing to travel to the UK (except British citizens, Irish citizens and legal residents of Ireland who are travelling to the UK from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man) must now apply for an ETA in advance unless they hold a UK visa or UK residence status. The application fee is £16 and the ETA is issued for a two-year duration or until the expiry date of the passport used to apply if this is shorter. The Government has announced that from 25 February 2026 the ETA will be strictly enforced, meaning individuals travelling to the UK who require an ETA but do not hold one will not be able to legally travel to the UK. British and Irish citizens, including dual citizens, do not require anETA. Dual British citizens will need to ensure they are able to travel to the UK on either a valid British passport or a certificate of entitlement to right of abode to prove their status.

Introduction of European Exit/Entry System (EES) and European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS)

October 2025 to final quarter of 2026

The EES is an automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals for visits (up to 90 days in any 180-day period) to any of the European countries using the system (which will include most EU countries, e.g., France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and will exclude Cyprus and Ireland).

The EES will retain a record of entry/exit data as well as any periods of overstaying within the EU countries which implement the EES. It is being rolled out gradually and become operational on 12 October 2025 with full implementation expected by 10 April 2026.

Separately, the EU is introducing a new visa waiver programme (similar to the ESTA programme which applies in the US). Under the new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), all non-EU nationals travelling to the EU will need to apply online or via a mobile app prior to travel.

It will apply to non-EU nationals (including UK nationals) and to stays of up to 90 days in every rolling 180 days, while longer stays will require a visa. The ETIAS is expected to cost EUR20 and last for three years or until the expiry date of the passport used to apply if this is shorter. It will initially cover all European Economic Area countries (except for Ireland and Cyprus).

The launch date has now been pushed back to the last quarter of 2026 with a specific date not yet confirmed.

British citizens do not require visas to visit the EU or Schengen countries, but post-Brexit, they mustqualify for entry under the visitor rules, with activities subject to strict limits, including a prohibition against undertaking productive work.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.