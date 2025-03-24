In The Pipeline - March 2025

1. EMPLOYMENT

National Minimum Wage

1 April 2025

The hourly rates of the national minimum wage will increase as follows:

from £11.44 to £12.21 for workers aged 21 or over (this rate is referred to as the national living wage) from £8.60 to £10 for workers aged 18-20 from £6.40 to £7.55 for apprentices and workers aged 16-17.

In the longer term, the Government plans to extend the national living wage to workers aged 18 or over, but there is no indication of when this change is likely to take place.

Unfair Dismissal Compensation and Statutory Redundancy Pay

6 April 2025

The maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal will increase from the lower of £115,115 and a year's pay to the lower of £118,223 and a year's pay.

The maximum amount of a week's pay (for calculating the unfair dismissal basic award and statutory redundancy pay) will increase from £700 to £719.

These increased maximum amounts will apply to dismissals taking effect on or after 6 April 2025.

Statutory Sick Pay

6 April 2025

The weekly rate of statutory sick pay will increase from £116.75 to £118.75.

Neonatal Leave and Pay

6 April 2025

A new entitlement to up to 12 weeks' neonatal leave and pay for parents of premature babies under the Statutory Neonatal Care Pay (General) Regulations 2025 will come into effect. The new right will apply where a baby starts neonatal care (lasting at least 7 days) within 28 days of being born.

This new right will apply in relation to children who go into neonatal care on or after 6 April 2025.

Statutory Maternity, Paternity, Adoption and Shared Parental Pay

7 April 2025

The weekly rates of statutory maternity, paternity, adoption and shared parental pay will increase from £184.03 to £187.18.

Financial Services and Non-Financial Misconduct

June 2025

In 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched a consultation on proposed new diversity and inclusion requirements in the financial sector and new rules on non-financial misconduct.

The FCA has now decided not to proceed with the diversity and inclusion requirements, but the non-financial misconduct rules will still go ahead.

Under the proposals, non-financial misconduct will be incorporated into the FCA's Conduct Rules and such misconduct will be expressly relevant for fitness and propriety assessments for certified staff and regulatory references.

The FCA is expected to respond to the consultation on these proposals in June 2025.

Apprenticeships

August 2025

The apprenticeship system will be changed to increase flexibility. Employers now have the ability to choose whether to require minimum English and Maths qualifications for apprenticeships, and from August 2025, the minimum duration of an apprenticeship will be reduced from 12 to eight months.

Collective Bargaining and Industrial Action

2025/2026

The Employment Rights Bill will introduce various measures to increase trade union recognition, including:

requiring employers to inform employees of their rights to join a trade union allowing trade union representatives reasonable access to the workplace simplifying the statutory trade union recognition process and reducing thresholds for support.

In the adult social care sector there will be a new fair pay agreement (which could form the basis for similar agreements in other sectors in the future).

New measures will make it easier for trade unions to call industrial action, including permitting electronic ballots and removing the information and turnout requirements for ballots brought in by the previous Government.

The minimum service levels introduced at the end of 2023 in certain sectors (such as emergency services and rail transport) will be removed.

The removal of the information and turnout requirements for ballots, and the abolition of minimum service levels, will take effect two months after the Employment Rights Bill is enacted, which is expected to be during 2025.

The remaining measures are expected to come into force in 2026.

Flexible Working

2026

The service requirement for the statutory right to request flexible working was removed in April 2024 (under the previous Government), so all employees have the right to request flexible working from day one.

The Employment Rights Bill will introduce a new requirement for an employer's refusal of a flexible working request to be "reasonable". There will be regulations to set out further detail on the process for considering requests. The changes are expected to take effect in 2026.

The Government also pledged (prior to the election) to introduce a "right to disconnect" alongside the changes to flexible working. This new right is reportedly to be introduced in a code of practice (and does not form part of the Employment Rights Bill).

Family Leave Rights

2026

Paternity leave and unpaid parental leave will become day one rights under the Employment Rights Bill, which will remove the current qualifying service requirements. The six-month service requirement for shared parental leave will remain in place.

Employees will be able to take paternity leave following shared parental leave (currently an employee who takes shared parental leave loses the right to any untaken paternity leave).

It will also become unlawful to dismiss an employee during pregnancy or during maternity, adoption or shared parental leave or within six months of return to work.

Employees will have a new right to unpaid bereavement leave, in respect of certain relationships (which are yet to be specified). This will be in addition to the current two week parental bereavement leave entitlement.

These changes are set out in the Employment Rights Bill and are expected to come into effect in 2026.

In the longer term, the Government intends to

review the entire family leave system, which is likely to involve consultation on any proposed changes, and review the new right to unpaid carers' leave (which came into effect in April 2024) including considering whether this should be paid.



Equality Reporting

2026

Employers with 250 or more employees will be required to report on their ethnicity and disability pay gaps.

Employers will also have to publish an equality action plan setting out the steps they are taking in relation to gender equality including (i) to address the gender pay gap action and (ii) to support employees through the menopause.

The Government is currently consulting on the detail of the new reporting requirements, and they are expected to come into force in 2026.

Collective Redundancies

2026

Currently, employers must carry out collective consultation with employee representatives where they are making 20 or more redundancies within a 90-day period at a single establishment. In many cases this means that where there are fewer than 20 redundancies at any one site, the collective consultation obligations will not apply.

Under the Employment Rights Bill, the collective redundancy rules will change so that the consultation obligations apply where either there are 20 or more redundancies at one site or there are redundancies across more than one site above a certain threshold. This threshold, which could be a specific number or a percentage of the workforce, will be set out in regulations.

Following consultation the Government plans to increase the protective award for breach of the collective consultation requirements from 90 days' pay to 180 days' pay.

The changes to the collective consultation rules are expected to come into force in 2026.

Changing Terms ("fire and rehire")

2026

The previous Government introduced a new Code of Practice on the use of "fire and rehire" to change terms of employment, which came into force on 18 July 2024. Where an employer fails to follow the Code, the Employment Tribunal will have the power to increase compensation awarded for any relevant claim by up to 25%.

Under the Employment Rights Bill, the ability to use "fire and rehire" fairly will be restricted to situations in which the employer is in serious financial difficulties and has no alternative but to change terms of employment. The current Code of Practice will continue to apply until the new rules come into effect, which is expected to be in 2026, at which time the Code will be revised.

Casual/Zero Hours Workers

2026

Zero hours and minimum hours workers will have a new right to be offered a regular hours contract if their working hours regularly exceed the zero/minimum level over a set reference period.

Zero hours and irregular hour workers will also have a right to receive reasonable notice of shifts, and compensation if shifts are cancelled or curtailed.

These changes are set out in the Employment Rights Bill, and there will be consultation on the detail before the changes come into effect, which is expected to be in 2026.

Harassment

2026

The previous Government brought in the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act 2023 which introduced a new duty on employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment at work, with a 25% uplift in compensation where the employer has breached this duty. This came into force on 26 October 2024.

The EHRC has updated its technical guidance on sexual harassment and harassment at work to reflect the new duty, and has also published an eight step guide for employers on preventing sexual harassment at work. We have produced a short briefing on the changes and the steps employers should be taking.

The Government plans to

strengthen the duty to prevent sexual harassment and introduce legislation covering third party harassment of employees.

These changes are expected to take place during 2026.

Unfair Dismissal Rights

Autumn 2026

Employees currently need to have two years' service to qualify for unfair dismissal protection (except for whistleblowing dismissals where there is no qualifying period). The qualifying service requirement will be removed for all unfair dismissal claims, although there will be a probationary period (expected to be nine months) for new employees during which a lighter touch dismissal process will apply.

The changes are set out in the Employment Rights Bill and will be subject to consultation in due course. The current two-year service requirement will remain in force until it is removed, which is expected to be in autumn 2026.

Enforcement of Employment Rights

No date

A new Fair Work Agency will be established to bring together the work of existing agencies and enforce certain employment rights including minimum wage and statutory holiday and sick pay.

The Government plans to set out further details, including timescales, in due course.

Employment Status

No date

In 2017, the Independent Review of Employment Practices in the Modern Economy (known as the Taylor Review) was published and in response, the previous Government published the Good Work Plan setting out a number of reforms aimed at improving the position of workers. It decided not to introduce legislation on employment status, but instead produced guidance for employers.

The new Government pledged (prior to the 2024 general election) to create a single worker status, with all workers having the full range of employment rights including parental leave and unfair dismissal. These proposals will be subject to consultation at a future date.

2. EU EMPLOYMENT LAW DEVELOPMENTS

Following Brexit, the UK is not required to implement new EU directives, but EU laws will have implications for UK businesses with operations in Europe.

Whistleblowing

December 2021 onwards

The EU Whistleblowing Directive introduces various measures to protect whistleblowers, which cover not just employees and workers but also self-employed contractors, former employees and workers, and job applicants.

Key features of the Whistleblowing Directive include:

Employers with 50 or more staff are required to establish secure internal whistleblowing channels and procedures Employers must provide feedback to whistleblowers within a reasonable time (and a maximum of three months) A whistleblower may choose to report to a regulator without reporting internally to their employer first A whistleblower does not need be acting in good faith or in the public interest to gain protection under the law

EU countries were required to implement the Whistleblowing Directive by 17 December 2021 (although private sector employers with 50 to 249 employees had until 17 December 2023 to establish internal whistleblowing channels).

The UK already has comprehensive whistleblowing laws in place, but some elements of the directive are wider than UK laws. For example, the directive requires employers to put in place internal whistleblowing channels, and it applies to job applicants and self-employed contractors as well as employers and workers.

Parents and Carers

August 2022 onwards

The EU Directive on work-life balance for parents and carers grants new rights including:

Ten days of paid leave for fathers or second parents, to be taken around the birth of a child A right to four months' parental leave, of which two months are paid and non-transferable between parents Up to five working days' unpaid leave per year for carers The right for working carers to request flexible working arrangements.

EU member states were required to implement the Directive by August 2022.

In the UK, employees may take paternity leave and shared parental leave. In April 2024, a new to unpaid carers' leave came into force, and all employees can request flexible working from day one. The UK Government plans to make changes to the flexible working process and review the family leave system (see Family Rights and Flexible Working above).

Zero Hours and Irregular Hours Workers

August 2022 onwards

An EU Directive on Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions aims to introduce more certainty for zero hours or irregular hours workers, and includes:

A requirement for employers to provide workers who have an unpredictable work pattern with a written statement of the number of guaranteed hours and pay A ban on probationary periods longer than six months (unless justified) A right to request more predictable working conditions after six months A right to compensation if an assignment is cancelled at short notice.

EU member states were required to implement the Directive by August 2022.

The UK Government plans to give zero hours workers the right to a regular hours contract and the right to notice of shifts and cancellation compensation (see Casual/Zero Hours Workers above).

Minimum Wage

November 2024

The EU Directive on adequate minimum wages requires EU member states to provide an adequate statutory minimum wage, promote collective bargaining and improve enforcement and monitoring.

EU member states were required to implement the Directive by 15 November 2024.

The UK has had minimum wage laws in place since 1998. The UK Government is planning to make some changes to minimum wage rates (see National Minimum Wage above).

Corporate Sustainability Reporting

2025

The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) came into force on 5 January 2023. Organisations which are covered by the Directive will be required to report on various ESG matters, including in relation to their workforce and in their value chains.

EU member states had to implement the directive by 6 July 2024, and the first reports, for larger organisations already reporting non-financial information, will apply for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2024.We have produced a briefing on the progress of member states in implementing CSRD.

The Directive does not have to be implemented in the UK, but non-EU businesses could have reporting requirements if they have significant business in the EU, and even those not in scope can expect to receive CSRD-related requests for information.

Equal Pay

June 2026

The EU Directive on equal pay and pay transparency introduces various measures to improve equal pay enforcement and transparency.

Under the Directive, employers with at least 250 employees will be required to publish gender pay gap information annually, and employers with at least 100 employees will have to publish this information every three years.

The Directive also introduces measures relating to pay in recruitment and promotion including:

A requirement for employers to inform job applicants about the starting salary/pay before interview A ban on asking job candidates about their pay history A right for workers to ask employers for information about pay levels and pay and promotion criteria

EU member states are required to implement the Directive by 7 June 2026.

UK employers with 250 or more employees have been required to publish annual gender pay gap reports since 2018. The UK government will require employers to publish a diversity action plan to address their gender pay gap (see Pay Gap Reporting) above.

We have published a briefing on the Directive and how employers can prepare.

Board Diversity

June 2026

A new Directive on improving gender balance among directors of listed companies will require listed companies in the EU to have at least 40% female non-executive directors or at least 33% female executive and non-executive directors, by 30 June 2026.

There are voluntary targets for female representation on boards in the UK but no indication that there will be any compulsory targets in the foreseeable future.

Artificial Intelligence

2026

The European Parliament has approved an AI Act to harmonise AI rules across the EU, which would cover AI systems used by employers in the EU. Most of the provisions in the Act are expected to come into force in 2026.

Separately, the European Commission has adopted a proposal for a Directive which will introduce liability for damage related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI), which will extend to the use of AI in employment (such as discrimination arising from a recruitment process using AI technology). There is no date yet for when the Directive is likely to be published.

The UK Government has pledged to work with workers, trade unions and employers to ensure that there are adequate safeguards for the use of AI in employment.

Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence

2027

The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive will introduce new due diligence duties for organisations to take active steps to identify and manage adverse human rights and environmental impacts in their operations (including their workforce) and chains of activities.

Both EU and non-EU companies with significant EU turnover are covered by the Directive.

The Directive is in final form and must be implemented by member states by 26 July 2026. The first compliance deadline for the very largest companies is 26 July 2027, with all in-scope companies needing to comply by 26 July 2029.

We have published a briefing on the new Directive and how businesses can prepare.

Gig Economy "platform workers"

No Date

A new EU Directive will improve working conditions for individuals working through digital labour platforms (such as taxi or food delivery apps).

Under the Directive:

There would be a list of criteria to decide whether the platform operator is an "employer" Businesses would be required to inform workers of the ways in which they use algorithms for example for monitoring and work allocation Workers would have the right to contest automated decisions and have them rectified

The Directive will come into force on 1 December 2024, and member states will be required to implement it by 2 December 2026.

In the UK, the new Government has pledged to create a single worker status which would improve the rights of all workers, including those in the gig economy (see Employment Status above).

Remote Working

No Date

In April 2024, the European Commission launched a consultation on possible new EU legislation to ensure fair remote working and the right to disconnect. The consultation closed in June 2024 and the response is awaited.

The UK Government has pledged to introduce a right to disconnect, under a code of practice, in due course.

3. IMMIGRATION

Immigration Sponsored Work Visa Reforms

Ongoing 30 July 2024 onwards

The new Home Secretary has provided a written statement confirming the Government's approach to immigration policy in a number of areas. The statement confirms the Government's plans to bring net migration down and reduce reliance on international recruitment.

As part of the new approach, the Government has asked the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to review the IT and engineering sectors, where reliance on international recruitment is high. The MAC has been asked to report back within a nine-month period, i.e. by May 2025, with potential changes to immigration policy expected to follow thereafter.

The MAC is also being strengthened to work with other bodies such as Skills England, the Industrial Strategy Council and the Labour Market Advisory Board, to consider ways of addressing labour market shortages through not only migration but also by addressing local skills shortages.

Biometric Residence Permits and eVisas

By 1 June 2025

Physical visa documents (including biometric residence permit ('BRP) and biometric residence card ('BRC')) have now been phased out and replaced with digital immigration status (known as an eVisa).

Existing BRPs and BRCs expired on 31 December 2024 with holders required to register for an eVisa to confirm their status going forward.

Applicants for UK visas are now issued with eVisas and are given access to their UK immigration status via an online portal. They are then able to share information on their visa status online with prospective employers, landlords or other relevant third parties to evidence of their right to remain in the UK.

To support the transition to eVisas, the government have confirmed that existing BRPs and BRCs will continue to be accepted for travel to the UK until 1 June 2025.

This is part of the streamlining and digitisation of the UK's visa system, with a move towards a 'digital by default' border and immigration system.

Electronic Travel Authorisations

Ongoing – phased programme to 2 April 2025

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is a universal 'permission to travel' requirement that is gradually being introduced in the UK. The ETA is similar to the ESTA system in the United States.

Once fully rolled out, everyone wishing to travel to the UK (except British citizens, Irish citizens and legal residents of Ireland who are travelling to the UK from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man) will be required to apply for an ETA in advance unless they hold a UK visa or UK residence status.

The ETA already applies to all non-European nationals visiting the UK. They will now require an appropriate visa or must apply for an ETA in advance of their travel.

European nationals (except Irish nationals) will require an ETA (or a visa) for travel to the UK from 2 April 2025.

Introduction of European Exit/Entry System (EES) and European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS)

October 2025 to last quarter of 2026

The EES is an automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals for visits (up to 90 days in any 180-day period) to any of the European countries using the system (which will include most EU countries, e.g., France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and will exclude Cyprus and Ireland).

The EES will retain a record of entry/exit data as well as any period of overstaying within the EU countries which implement the EES. It is due to open sometime in October 2025.

Separately, the EU is introducing a new visa waiver programme (similar to the ESTA programme which applies in the US). Under the new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), all non-EU nationals travelling to the EU will need to apply online or via a mobile app prior to travel.

It will apply to non-EU nationals (including UK nationals) and to stays of up to 90 days in every 180 days, while longer stays will require a visa. The ETIAS is expected to cost EUR7 and last for three years. It will initially cover all European Economic Area countries (except for Ireland and Cyprus).

The launch date has now been pushed back to the last quarter of 2026 with a specific date not yet confirmed.

British citizens do not require visas to visit the EU or Schengen countries, but post-Brexit, they must qualify for entry under the visitor rules, with activities subject to strict limits, including a prohibition against undertaking productive work.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.