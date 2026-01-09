Saying Goodbye?: Ten Practical Tips For Startups

Parting ways – for whatever reason – can be smooth and positive. If an employee resigns, then follow these simple steps to protect your business and keep goodwill alive.

Parting ways – for whatever reason – can be smooth and positive. If an employee resigns, then follow these simple steps to protect your business and keep goodwill alive.

1. Honour the contract

Pay the employee what's owed and on time – notice, unused holiday, and any outstanding expenses.

2. Remind them of their contractual obligations

Summarise any relevant confidentiality, intellectual property and restrictive provisions (such as non-compete clauses) in a letter to the departing employee. A reminder now can prevent problems later.

3. Ask for honest feedback

If they're willing, hold a leaver's interview. Ask open questions like:

What worked for you here?

What could we have done better?

Would you consider coming back in the future?

You might get insights that help you improve your business.

4. Communicate the departure well

Work with the employee to agree on how and when to announce their leaving. Honour leaving rituals such as a farewell gathering or gift but respect their wishes.

5. Consider involvement in hiring a replacement

A ‘good leaver' can provide valuable insight such as with refining the job description and person spec or assessing candidates. Their involvement speaks volumes about your culture.

6. Time for a rethink?

Before you rush to hire, check if the job still fits your needs. This may be a chance to combine tasks, bring in new skills or reshape the team.

7. Prepare a thorough handover

Ask the employee to document key information such as:

Current projects

Key contacts

Critical deadlines

First week priorities for their successor.

This keeps things running smoothly, especially if there is a gap in securing their replacement.

8. Be clear on employment references

Clarify if you give detailed references or just confirm dates and job title. Let the employee know who future employers should contact.

9. Collect company property

Make a checklist – laptop, charger, keys, ID badge, important documents or anything else the business owns. Don't leave this to chance. If the employee has already left the workplace then arrange for these to be collected or couriered, and any documents forwarded and then deleted.

10. Leave the door open

A positive exit leaves room for future collaboration or re-hiring. Thank the employee for their contribution and wish them well. If appropriate agree an approach to keeping in touch. You never know when your paths might cross again.

Handling departures with care and clarity will protect your business, keep your reputation strong, and show everyone – leavers and stayers alike – that you run a fair and professional operation.

