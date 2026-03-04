'Good Jobs' Podcast: Family Friendly Reforms In NI And The Road Ahead For The 'Good Job' Employment Rights Bill

In this episode Leeanne Armstrong chats to Kate Nicholl, MLA and member of the Economy Committee, tasked with helping to bring the highly anticipated 'Good Jobs' Employment Rights Bill to law in Northern Ireland.

Kate and Leeanne discuss the importance of the proposed family friendly reforms in NI, as well as the current status of the bill, the stages required to bring it into law, and whether it will pass at all within the current Assembly mandate.

