Faith At Work: Employer Duties During Lent And Ramadan

Last week marked the beginning of both Ramadan and Lent, a crossover that only occurs once every 33 years.

Shepherd and Wedderburn is a leading, independent Scottish-headquartered UK law firm, with offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, London and Dublin. With a history stretching back to 1768, establishing long-standing relationships of trust, rooted in legal advice and client service of the highest quality, is our hallmark.

Last week marked the beginning of both Ramadan and Lent, a crossover that only occurs once every 33 years. Being such an important time for so many, it is crucial that employers understand what duties they have to support colleagues and what adjustments they should implement during these periods. In this article, we outline how employers can support those observing these religious periods over the coming weeks, and employers' obligations to prevent religion or belief discrimination occurring at work.

What is religion or belief discrimination?

‘Religion or belief' is a characteristic protected by the Equality Act 2010. Employees are therefore afforded protection against any form of discrimination, harassment, or victimisation in respect of their religion and/or religious and philosophical beliefs in the workplace. Employers are under a duty not to treat employees less favourably due to their religion or belief. While this may sound clear, there can be less obvious ways in which employers could indirectly discriminate against their employees, and we have set out practical guidance below which employers may consider implementing to support an inclusive work culture during this time.

How to support employees and prevent discrimination during Ramadan and Lent

It's important to note that each individual will feel differently about their faith and how they practice it, so a blanket one-size-fits-all policy isn't the solution. However, there are more general workplace accommodations that should be considered to make sure employees have the appropriate resources.

Consider what accommodations are possible, and ensure employees are aware of these. Some examples include:

Providing flexible start and finish times

Permitting adjusted or additional break times for prayer or to accommodate fasting

Considering allowing shift swaps

Being mindful of mandatory team lunches or dinners

Considering alternatives to alcoholic beverages if hosting work socials

Ensuring employees have an awareness and understanding of what these religious celebrations mean, for example through hosting information sessions or having information leaflets

Ensuring you have anti-discrimination policies which are clear and accessible

Avoiding making assumptions about what religious staff members will and won't do

Allowing employees to advantage of remote working opportunities

Carefully considering dress codes, especially if the dress code prohibits religious symbols or jewellery

Considering the above suggestions will help avoid unwanted stress and upset for colleagues observing these religious celebrations. The key is to ensure that employees' voices are heard and that they do not feel excluded on the basis of their religion or belief. Ultimately, the goal is to create an inclusive workplace environment which ensures all employees feel supported.

This article was co-authored by Trainee Taylor Foster.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.