Guernsey Introduces Seven-year Deferral For Taxation Of Share-based Awards

Guernsey has implemented significant reforms to the taxation of share‑based benefit in kind, effective 1 January 2026. These changes alter the taxation point of a share-based benefit...

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Guernsey has implemented significant reforms to the taxation of share‑based benefit in kind, effective 1 January 2026. These changes alter the taxation point of a share-based benefit, extend deferral periods, and update Statement of Practice E43.

key changes

The taxation point has been moved from the time of the grant to the date of vesting or at the seven-year point, whichever date occurs first.

The taxable value continues to be determined using grant‑date market value of the benefit received.

An accelerated taxation event will apply to the award upon death, retirement, termination, or departure from Guernsey (where awards are not forfeited).

what this means for you

The introduction of a potential seven‑year deferral period is expected to appeal strongly to expanding companies, where equity incentives play a significant role in total compensation and are used as a retention mechanism for key talent.

This seven‑year deferral model is a departure from previous practice, and seeks to bring Guernsey more into line with other jurisdictions where the taxation point is not always up front.

By modernising its treatment of share‑based awards, the States of Guernsey has listened to industry and has enhanced Guernsey’s position in seeking to attract international expertise and high‑growth enterprises.

recommended actions

Review existing equity or share‑based compensation arrangements.

Consider implications for the structure and timing of future grants.

Seek professional advice on transitional treatment of existing unvested awards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.