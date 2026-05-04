Employee Incentives: The New 2026 EMI Option Regime (Podcast)

Partners Matthew Rowbotham and Kathy Granby explore the transformative updates to the UK's Enterprise Management Incentives (EMI) option regime that took effect in April 2026. What do these changes mean for companies looking to attract and retain talent through employee share schemes?

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.

Article Insights

Matthew Rowbotham’s articles from Lewis Silkin are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Law Firm industries

In this episode of The Agenda from Lewis Silkin, partners Matthew Rowbotham and Kathy Granby discuss the significant changes to the UK's Enterprise Management Incentives (EMI) option regime that came into effect on 6 April 2026.

It will cover:

the increase in the gross assets limit from £30 million to £120 million and the rise of the company-wide scheme limit to £6 million

the increase in the employee cap from 250 to 500

the extension of the option lifespan from 10 to 15 years

Matt and Kathy explore what these changes mean in practice for businesses that already have incentive arrangements in place, including those with unapproved options, CSOP options, and growth shares, weighing up the benefits and pitfalls of replacing existing awards with EMI options. They will also outline the legal and compliance steps involved in transitioning to EMI, from obtaining employee consent and executing deeds of surrender to registering schemes with HMRC and meeting annual reporting deadlines.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.