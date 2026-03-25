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25 March 2026

Employment Espresso Pods: The Employment Rights Act 2025: Your April 2026 Action List (Podcast)

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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A new season of Employment Espresso Pods will cover the extensive employment law reforms being made by the Employment Rights Act 2025.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Anna Henderson,Jenny Andrews, and Sian McKinley
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Anna Henderson’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Metals & Mining industries

A new season of Employment Espresso Pods will cover the extensive employment law reforms being made by the Employment Rights Act 2025.

In the first of a two-parter on the April 2026 changes, Jenny Andrews and Sian McKinley, both Of Counsel, together with Knowledge Counsel Anna Henderson, discuss the changes to statutory sick pay, family leave and whistleblowing.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Employment Espresso Pods: The Employment Rights Act 2025: Your April 2026 Action List, Part 1

Episode 2

In Part 2 they cover the coming changes to collective redundancy protective awards and the implications of the new Fair Work Agency, including in relation to potential liability for backdated statutory holiday pay. They round up with a list of key actions for HR to take before 6 April 2026.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Employment Espresso Pods: The Employment Rights Act 2025: Your April 2026 Action List, Part 2

Please do get in touch if you would like a copy of our client briefings on the ERA 2025 reforms or to discuss how the reforms may impact your business in more detail.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Anna Henderson
Anna Henderson
Photo of Jenny Andrews
Jenny Andrews
Photo of Sian McKinley
Sian McKinley
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