Employment Espresso Pods: The Employment Rights Act 2025: Your April 2026 Action List (Podcast)

A new season of Employment Espresso Pods will cover the extensive employment law reforms being made by the Employment Rights Act 2025.

In the first of a two-parter on the April 2026 changes, Jenny Andrews and Sian McKinley, both Of Counsel, together with Knowledge Counsel Anna Henderson, discuss the changes to statutory sick pay, family leave and whistleblowing.

self

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Employment Espresso Pods: The Employment Rights Act 2025: Your April 2026 Action List, Part 1

Episode 2

In Part 2 they cover the coming changes to collective redundancy protective awards and the implications of the new Fair Work Agency, including in relation to potential liability for backdated statutory holiday pay. They round up with a list of key actions for HR to take before 6 April 2026.

self

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Employment Espresso Pods: The Employment Rights Act 2025: Your April 2026 Action List, Part 2

Please do get in touch if you would like a copy of our client briefings on the ERA 2025 reforms or to discuss how the reforms may impact your business in more detail.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.