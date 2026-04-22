Employment Rights Act Timeline

The Employment Rights Bill has received Royal Assent and become law, marking a significant shift in UK employment legislation. Employers now face the critical question of implementation timelines as they prepare for this comprehensive suite of workplace reforms to take effect.

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The Employment Rights Bill is now an Act and it’s time for employers to turn to their attention to when this suite of changes will actually take effect.

In July the government published a roadmap indicating when the key changes will happen. There have been some changes since then but recent updates indicate that the plan has largely remained intact, with a small number of measures taking effect immediately and others following in April and October 2026 and into 2027.

The consultation timetable has already fallen behind, but as indicated on the timeline below, many are expected in early 2026.

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