Health And Safety In The UK Offshore Wind Sector: Key Considerations

First published in The Press and Journal.

The UK offshore wind industry continues to expand – as it must do in order to achieve the generation capacity targets set out in the UK government's CP30 strategy. However, many jobs in the energy sector can be hazardous. With offshore wind involving work with vessels and large pieces of equipment, often in treacherous weather conditions, health and safety considerations are particularly important.

It is difficult to get a very accurate picture because of the way the data is reported, but it is recognised that incident rates in the offshore sectors are not insignificant. With offshore wind projects likely to grow in scale and be located further from shore, this article discusses the main health and safety risks in offshore wind, and highlights areas for particular focus.

The risks

Offshore wind has several significant health and safety risks – especially with floating turbines, which are very much part of the future. (Nearly two-thirds of the projects approved in the recent ScotWind leasing round are anticipating using this technology.)

Access to and evacuation from turbine structures can be hazardous, especially in poor weather. Both are likely to become more challenging in the short-term: projects are being built in more remote locations, and turbines are becoming more compact, which reduces the space available for escape routes and fire-safe areas.

Transferring equipment from vessels to turbines can be particularly difficult; again, the weather is often an important factor.

Beyond logistics considerations, day-to-day work on turbines involves many activities that risk physical strains, such as climbing ladders and moving through hatches or narrow turbine nacelles. The risks (and potential significant consequences) of working at height should not be underestimated.

For example, the Fatal Accident Inquiry Determination issued by Sheriff Pattison in late 2024 gives a stark example of the serious consequences of health and safety failings. It related to a fall from a wind farm (onshore) yaw deck, and found that the incident was attributable to failures to properly use the fall arrest system. The inquiry recommended:

Implementing fall arrest technology that identifies when workers have disconnected from their harness (and so mitigate against organisational or behavioural/human error)

Use of basket stretchers, which can keep casualties horizontal during rescues from height

Joint health and safety drills for principal contractors and subcontractors

This is just one of several recent cases from around the energy sector that highlight the importance of robust health and safety processes.

Opportunities to improve

For operators, contractors, and others with health and safety duties, there are several issues that deserve particular focus.

As with any industry, health and safety risk assessments and safety plans are essential. It is better to be preventative than reactive. The construction and operation of offshore facilities can be potentially dangerous, with remote locations introducing additional risk. Careful consideration must be given to the number of personnel on site, lifting operations that take place, the transfer of equipment and people both onto and off ships, variable weather conditions, and time pressures – all of which can be factors in poor decision-making.

Preparedness is essential. Participation in training events such as major emergency response exercises can help focus on communication flows, decision-making under pressure, and multi-agency command procedures, all of which are designed to improve key organisational readiness and emergency communication skills.

The human factor cannot be overlooked. Human error often lies behind more than half of offshore wind accidents –offshore wind technicians work long shifts, in small teams, under challenging environmental conditions. Effectively addressing psychological stressors such as seasickness, isolation, noise, team dynamics and working in confined spaces could pay dividends. A related factor is organisational pressure – the need to complete work quickly in the summer months when the weather is more accommodating, is understandable. This should be built into risk assessments and emergency response plans, to fully capture the potential dangers.

Finally, fostering a culture that promotes continuous improvement, collective responsibility and learning lessons from past incidents in the sector.

Conclusions

The offshore wind sector presents huge opportunities but also risks, and rapid growth will make addressing them even more important. Employers should take proactive steps to do so, including: critically evaluating and stress-testing risk assessments, undertaking incident rehearsal exercises, and factoring the potential for human error into their risk analysis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.