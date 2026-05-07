When Stress Becomes A Compliance Issue

For many employers, work-related stress has traditionally sat within the domain of HR rather than legal compliance. It is acknowledged, discussed and often addressed through wellbeing initiatives, employee assistance programmes and internal guidance for managers.

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For many employers, work-related stress has traditionally sat within the domain of HR rather than legal compliance. It is acknowledged, discussed and often addressed through wellbeing initiatives, employee assistance programmes and internal guidance for managers. Increasingly, however, that distinction no longer holds. Regulators are treating work-related stress as a tangible health and safety risk, and one that demands structured, evidence-based management.

The scale of the issue is difficult to ignore. The Health and Safety Executive’s most recent statistics, published in November 2025, show that around 964,000 workers are suffering from work-related stress, depression or anxiety. That represents a marked increase on the previous year. Working days lost have risen to 22.1 million, an increase of nearly a third, with stress now accounting for more than half of all cases of work-related ill health. Those figures are difficult to reconcile with the idea that stress is an individual or incidental issue.

Health and Safety duties

This matters because it reframes stress from something subjective into something that must be managed with the same seriousness as physical hazards. Under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974, employers are required to ensure, so far as reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare of their employees. That duty has always extended beyond physical injury. In practice, however, enforcement has historically focused on risks that are easier to see and measure.

There is now a clearer expectation that psychological harm should be approached in the same way. Employers are expected to identify foreseeable stress risks, assess how and where they arise, and take steps to control them. Generic wellbeing statements and high-level policies will rarely be enough. Regulators will look for evidence that risk assessments are grounded in the reality of how work is actually carried out, and that control measures are more than aspirational.

Working practices matter here. Sustained excessive workloads, poorly managed organisational change, lack of role clarity and long-term understaffing are all well-recognised contributors to stress. Hybrid and remote working models can introduce additional pressures if not properly supported. In these circumstances, it is unlikely to be persuasive to argue that stress is simply an unavoidable feature of modern working life.

Getting it wrong

Where employers fail to manage these risks, the consequences can extend beyond employee absence and reduced productivity. The HSE has the power to take formal enforcement action where it identifies breaches of health and safety law, including failures to address work-related stress. Enforcement notices do not automatically carry financial penalties, but they do represent a formal finding that legal duties have not been met. They also create a record that may be relied upon if concerns persist or escalate.

There is also a clear overlap with employment law risk. Work-related stress frequently sits alongside long-term mental health conditions, which may amount to a disability for legal purposes. Where employers fail to recognise this, or respond inadequately, they may find themselves facing claims for discrimination, failure to make reasonable adjustments or constructive dismissal. In practice, disputes often arise not because an employer lacked policies, but because those policies were not applied consistently or were not supported by meaningful action.

The Employment Rights Act

This convergence of regulatory and employment law risk is particularly relevant following the introduction of the Employment Rights Act, which received Royal Assent before Christmas. While the Act does not create an explicit right to a stress-free workplace, it reflects a wider legislative emphasis on fairness, accountability and employee protection. Against that backdrop, employers can expect greater scrutiny of how working practices affect wellbeing, particularly where stress appears to be systemic rather than isolated.

What is notable about the HSE’s approach is that responsibility is placed firmly on organisational systems. Stress is not treated as a matter of individual resilience or personal coping strategies. Instead, it is assessed as a foreseeable outcome of how work is structured, managed and resourced. That aligns closely with the established concept of a safe system of work, which has always required employers to look beyond isolated incidents and consider underlying causes.

Taking a proactive approach

For employers, the challenge lies in translating these expectations into day-to-day practice. Effective stress management requires more than periodic surveys or reactive interventions once problems have become entrenched. It involves understanding where pressure points exist within the organisation, ensuring managers are equipped to identify concerns early, and creating routes through which issues can be raised without fear of negative consequences.

Senior leadership engagement is critical. Many of the factors that contribute to stress sit at organisational level, whether through resourcing decisions, performance targets or patterns of communication. Addressing them often requires difficult conversations and a willingness to review established ways of working.

The increasing regulatory focus on work-related stress is best understood not as a sudden change of direction, but as the logical extension of existing legal duties into an area that has long been under-enforced. Employers who treat this purely as a compliance exercise may struggle to demonstrate that risks are genuinely being controlled. Those who take a more considered, evidence-based approach are likely to be better placed, both in protecting their workforce and in reducing legal exposure.

Psychological wellbeing is now an established part of the health and safety landscape. Employers who fail to recognise that reality, or who underestimate the consequences of getting it wrong, do so at their own risk.

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