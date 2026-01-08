Can Employers Ask Staff To Work From Home While On Sick Leave?

In today's world of remote work and constant connectivity, the lines between "off sick" and "working from home" can blur. A desire for productivity can come into conflict with a need to recover. But where's the balance and what does the law say?

What counts as sick leave in the UK?

Employees can self-certify for up to seven days

A doctor's note is required if they're off for more than seven consecutive days (including non-working days)

if they're off for more than seven consecutive days (including non-working days) Absence longer than four weeks is generally considered long-term sick leave

Can employers contact staff during sick leave?

Yes, but they must tread carefully. A friendly check-in can be helpful, but calling about deadlines or projects is risky.

If the illness involves stress, anxiety, or depression, unnecessary contact could worsen symptoms

unnecessary contact could worsen symptoms Pushing work-related issues during sick leave might even lead to claims of constructive dismissal

Working from home when sick

It isn't uncommon for an employee to propose that whilst they are too ill to commute, they can still work from home, but:

If an employee is not fit to work in the office , they're not fit to work anywhere , including home

, they're , including home Encouraging work during sick leave can breach the employer's duty of care and lead to liability if the employee's health worsens

and lead to liability if the employee's health worsens Even if the employee feels well enough, working while sick can delay recovery

Legal & health considerations for home working

If your company allows occasional home working, the rules still apply:

Employers remain responsible for health, safety, and welfare , even at home

, even at home Risk assessments must be done before and during home-working arrangements

must be done before and during home-working arrangements The Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 applies to home setups

Employers may need to cover costs for equipment, broadband, printing, and phone charges

What should your sickness policy include?

A clear policy avoids confusion and protects both sides. Consider:

No work during sick leave unless agreed and safe

unless agreed and safe Guidelines for communication during illness

Health & safety compliance for home-working arrangements

For example, if an employee is signed off by a doctor or self-certifies as sick, they should not work under any circumstances.

However, if someone is recovering from surgery and requests to work from home voluntarily, the manager can assess the situation.

Whilst on paper working from home while sick might seem an attractive option, employers must prioritise health and comply with duty-of-care obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.