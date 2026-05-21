ARTICLE
21 May 2026

Labour And Employment UK Webinar Recording: Managing Senior Exits (Video)

SP
Squire Patton Boggs LLP

Contributor

Squire Patton Boggs LLP logo

Squire Patton Boggs is a full service global law firm providing insight at the point where law, business and government meet, giving you a voice, supporting your ambitions and achieving successful outcomes.

With a multidisciplinary team of over 1,500 lawyers in over 40 offices across four continents, we are well-established geographically with strong local and regional positions in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America, and our practice experience spans all key sectors.

Explore Firm Details
Explore the critical legal, practical, and tactical considerations employers must navigate when dismissing senior employees and high earners under the new Employment Rights Act 2025. This webinar examines strategic approaches to managing executive exits while mitigating risks under the reformed unfair dismissal regime.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Louise Martin and Sarah Wilkinson
Squire Patton Boggs LLP are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR, Finance and Banking, Government and Public Sector topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Chemicals and Technology industries

In this webinar we explore the key legal, practical, regulatory and tactical issues for employers to consider when seeking to dismiss senior employees/high earners going forward.

We cover:

  • The ERA 2025 – A reminder of the unfair dismissal changes and how these will impact senior exits.
  • What steps can employers take to mitigate the impact of the changes to the unfair dismissal regime?
  • Tips and tactics for dismissing senior employees under the new unfair dismissal regime, including the strategic and practical points to consider when managing exits from the business.
  • Potential pitfalls and how to avoid them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Louise Martin
Louise Martin
Photo of Sarah Wilkinson
Sarah Wilkinson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More