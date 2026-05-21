Labour And Employment UK Webinar Recording: Managing Senior Exits (Video)

Squire Patton Boggs is a full service global law firm providing insight at the point where law, business and government meet, giving you a voice, supporting your ambitions and achieving successful outcomes.
With a multidisciplinary team of over 1,500 lawyers in over 40 offices across four continents, we are well-established geographically with strong local and regional positions in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America, and our practice experience spans all key sectors.
Explore the critical legal, practical, and tactical considerations employers must navigate when dismissing senior employees and high earners under the new Employment Rights Act 2025. This webinar examines strategic approaches to managing executive exits while mitigating risks under the reformed unfair dismissal regime.