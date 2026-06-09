UK Personal Pension And SIPP For Non-UK Residents – Guide 2026

Many standard UK pension companies:

restrict services once a client becomes non-resident

stop accepting instructions from overseas addresses

refuse ongoing investment changes

limit access to drawdown facilities for expatriates

do not take into account that clients are no longer living in the UK, such as currency considerations and local tax implications

In some cases, providers may even refuse to continue administering the pension altogether once the member is permanently resident abroad.

This is becoming increasingly common since Brexit and the UK no longer being part of the EU. Many UK pension providers have become more cautious about servicing clients resident in European countries due to additional cross-border regulatory requirements, licensing restrictions, and compliance obligations.

As a result, some providers have reduced or completely withdrawn services for non-UK residents, particularly those living within the EU and EEA. This has left many expatriates needing to transfer their pensions to internationally focused providers that are properly structured to support overseas clients.

This wider trend has been driven by:

cross-border compliance rules

regulatory risk

anti-money laundering requirements

and the increasing complexity of international tax reporting

For many expatriates, the result is the same:

they cannot properly manage their pension

cannot easily access withdrawals

cannot take retirement income while living overseas

and do not receive local tax advice on how best to access these funds

For retirees depending on pension income abroad, this can create serious financial and administrative difficulties.

Both for Withdrawals and Pension Management

Many UK-based pension providers were built primarily for UK residents and domestic advisers. Once a member relocates overseas permanently — particularly to countries such as Spain, Portugal, France, the UAE, or Thailand — the provider may no longer wish to maintain the relationship.

This can leave expatriates with very limited options:

transfer the pension to a provider willing and authorised to deal with non-UK residents

or risk delays, restrictions, and administrative problems when trying to access retirement funds

In practice, many non-UK residents eventually have little choice but to move their pension to a provider specifically set up for international clients. However, if this has been “left as it was” for many years, this could have serious consequences.

Pension Management

Many people I speak to know they have a UK pension (or pensions), but many are not aware of the following:

what they are invested in

what the strategy is

automatic changes being made to their pension without them being aware

when their pension investments were last reviewed or rebalanced

All of these factors can have a very significant impact on pension performance and, in real terms over many years, on the amount eventually received in retirement.

As an example, some people approach me with a pension at perhaps age 55 and are not planning on retiring until 65, yet their UK pension has automatically been placed into a “pre-retirement” strategy by the pension company.

In essence, this means a much more cautious investment approach, which in the short term may be ideal for someone about to retire. However, if you are still 10 years away from retirement, this will normally mean substantially lower long-term returns for the pension overall.

And all of this can happen without the client fully realising it had been done. Technically, it may have been disclosed within the standard terms and conditions, but it was not actively identified or discussed with the individual.

They are experienced in dealing with:

overseas addresses

foreign bank accounts

multi-currency withdrawals

international tax residency

and cross-border compliance requirements

This means clients can continue to:

manage investments with ongoing advice

take pension income efficiently

change beneficiaries

and administer their retirement planning, without constantly facing residency-related restrictions.

For many expatriates, moving to an International SIPP is not only about tax efficiency or currency flexibility — it is often about maintaining reliable long-term access to their pension while living abroad.

It can also make a dramatic difference to the amount of retirement income ultimately received, both from a tax-efficiency perspective and from improved investment management over time.

Sometimes clarity starts with a conversation.