Key Employment Law Changes From January 2027

From 1 January 2027, further significant employment law reforms will come into effect, significantly reshaping dismissal rights, compensation exposure, and the use of flexible working arrangements...

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From 1 January 2027, further significant employment law reforms will come into effect, significantly reshaping dismissal rights, compensation exposure, and the use of flexible working arrangements in the UK labour market. These changes signal a continued shift toward greater employee/worker protection.

Here’s a practical breakdown of what is changing and what businesses should be doing in response.

1. Reduced Qualifying Period for Unfair Dismissal

The qualifying period for ordinary unfair dismissal claims will reduce from two years to six months.

What this means in practice:

This change will bring a substantial number of employees, particularly those with between 6 and 23 months’ service, into scope for unfair dismissal protection far earlier than before. As a result, businesses may see an increase in claims and will need to ensure that dismissal processes are robust from an earlier stage in the employment relationship.

Recommended actions for businesses:

Identify employees who are likely to fall within this newly protected group;

Review and assess ongoing employment relationships, particularly where there are performance or conduct concerns; and

Seek legal or HR advice where appropriate to reduce exposure to risk.

2. Removal of the Compensation Cap for Unfair Dismissal

The statutory cap on compensation for unfair dismissal claims will be removed.

What this means in practice:

Compensation in successful claims will no longer be limited, increasing the financial exposure for employers – particularly in cases involving higher earners or where losses are significant.

This change is likely to:

Increase the value of claims;

Encourage more employees to pursue tribunal action; and

Shift settlement dynamics, with higher negotiation benchmarks.

Recommended actions for businesses:

Reassess litigation risk and potential financial exposure in dismissal scenarios;

Consider early resolution strategies, where appropriate, to mitigate escalating costs – for example, engaging in ACAS Early Conciliation; and

Ensure disciplinary and dismissal processes are procedurally sound and well-documented.

3. Ban on Most “Fire and Rehire” Practices

New legislation will introduce strict prohibitions on the use of “fire and rehire” (i.e. dismissing employees and re-engaging them on less favourable terms), except in very limited and clearly defined circumstances.

What this means in practice:

Businesses will no longer be able to rely on dismissal and re-engagement as a tool to enforce contractual changes where agreement cannot be reached.

This will:

Significantly restrict workforce restructuring strategies;

Increase scrutiny on contractual variation processes; and

Raise the risk of unfair dismissal claims if such practices are attempted unlawfully.

Recommended actions for businesses:

Prioritise consultation and genuine agreement when seeking to change terms and conditions;

Explore alternative approaches such as phased changes, incentives, or voluntary arrangements;

Ensure any proposed changes are supported by strong business rationale and clear communication; and

Seek legal advice before undertaking any restructuring involving contractual changes.

4. Zero-Hours and Agency Worker Protections

This change is expected to give workers greater predictability over their working patterns and limit unfair last-minute shift changes or cancellations.

[Please note that this change will affect workers rather than employees because zero-hours and agency arrangements typically fall within the broader “worker” category in employment law, rather than full employee status.]

The expected reforms include:

A new right for workers to request, or in some cases be offered, guaranteed hours where they have established regular working patterns over time;

Entitlement to compensation where shifts are cancelled or significantly changed without reasonable notice; and

A likely extension of these protections to agency workers, broadening the scope of who is covered.

Recommended actions for businesses:

Review your current zero-hours workforce data to understand how these arrangements operate in practice;

Identify any consistent working patterns that may trigger future entitlement to guaranteed hours; and

Provide training for HR teams and managers on how to recognise and assess “regular hours” in a compliant way.

Final Thoughts

The January 2027 reforms represent a substantial shift in the employment landscape. Earlier access to unfair dismissal rights, uncapped compensation and restrictions on “fire and rehire” practices collectively increase both legal and financial risk. The common theme is clear: process, fairness, and documentation. Businesses should act now to review their employment practices, strengthen internal procedures and equip managers with the tools and training needed to navigate these changes confidently

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.