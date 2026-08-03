Pension Schemes Act 2026 - An Overview

The UK government has released an updated roadmap for implementing the Pension Schemes Act 2026, introducing significant changes to workplace pension regulation.

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We have updated our guide to the Pension Schemes Act, taking account of implementation plans announced in the Government's July 2026 pensions roadmap.

Download the updated guide using the link below. If you would like to discuss the Act's implications, please contact our Pensions team.

Click here to download our overview of the Act

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.