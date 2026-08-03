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3 August 2026

Pension Schemes Act 2026 - An Overview

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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The UK government has released an updated roadmap for implementing the Pension Schemes Act 2026, introducing significant changes to workplace pension regulation.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Samantha Brown,Rachel Pinto,Richard Evans
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We have updated our guide to the Pension Schemes Act, taking account of implementation plans announced in the Government's July 2026 pensions roadmap.

Download the updated guide using the link below. If you would like to discuss the Act's implications, please contact our Pensions team.

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Click here to download our overview of the Act

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Samantha Brown
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Rachel Pinto
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Michael Aherne
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Richard Evans
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