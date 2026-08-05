AI-generated Grievances: What Every Employer Needs To Know (Podcast)

The trend

Have you noticed grievances getting longer, more repetitive, and strangely more “reasonable-sounding” lately? You're not imagining it. In our latest podcast, we sit down to unpack one of the trickiest trends employers are grappling with right now: AI-generated (or AI-enhanced) grievances.

You know the scenario: a relationship with a manager breaks down, performance issues bubble up, and suddenly HR is faced with a 20-plus page grievance covering years of complaints and more allegations than you'd expect. What approach should you take?

The challenges employers face

In this episode, we talk through the real issues this trend raises for employers, including:

Why every grievance, however it was produced, still has to be taken seriously, and the legal risk in not doing so.

How employers can use AI themselves to help manage and respond to lengthy grievances, and the confidentiality and privilege pitfalls to watch out for when doing so.

The tricky question of what happens when an employee’s own use of AI risks exposing your organisation’s confidential information.

Practical ways to define the scope of an investigation with the employee up front.

Why a shorter, more focused approach can actually work in employers’ favour.

Our top three tips for navigating this issue as it becomes more prevalent.

self

Listen to the full podcast below to hear Suzanne Horne and Hannah Crisp's complete discussion and get in touch if you’d like to talk through how these issues are playing out in your organisation or how we can assist with using AI to address the challenges that arise.

And if you’re interested in hearing more about navigating the thorny issues of privilege and confidentiality when using AI, our Global Litigation & Investigations colleagues are hosting a webinar on that topic on 30 September 2026, so get in touch and we can share further details.