ARTICLE
4 February 2026

'Good Jobs' Podcast: What Will Industrial Relations Reforms Really Mean For NI Employers?

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
In this episode, Paul Gillen is joined by David Hopper – both of them partners in the employment team here at Lewis Silkin – to talk about Theme C of Northern Ireland's proposed...
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Paul Gillen and David Hopper
In this episode, Paul Gillen is joined by David Hopper – both of them partners in the employment team here at Lewis Silkin – to talk about Theme C of Northern Ireland's proposed "Good Jobs" Employment Rights Bill.

From union access and lower recognition thresholds to e-ballots, while the seven-day industrial action notice stays put – this episode explores what's likely to change now, what's for later and practical takeaways on regulations and timelines in early 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul Gillen
Paul Gillen
Photo of David Hopper
David Hopper
