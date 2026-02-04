'Good Jobs' Podcast: What Will Industrial Relations Reforms Really Mean For NI Employers?

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- in United Kingdom
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Retail & Leisure industries
In this episode, Paul Gillen is joined by David Hopper – both of them partners in the employment team here at Lewis Silkin – to talk about Theme C of Northern Ireland's proposed "Good Jobs" Employment Rights Bill.
From union access and lower recognition thresholds to e-ballots, while the seven-day industrial action notice stays put – this episode explores what's likely to change now, what's for later and practical takeaways on regulations and timelines in early 2026.
- Click here to listen on Spotify
- Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts
- Click here to download the transcript
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.