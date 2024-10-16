Employment Rights Bill - What Does It Mean For Employers?

|
Unfair dismissal
|
- The two-year qualifying service requirement for unfair
dismissal claims will be removed
- Employers will be able to operate a probation period during
which a modified unfair dismissal test will apply
|
- All workers will have unfair dismissal protection from day one
of employment. (This protection will not apply where the employee
has signed a contract but not yet started.)
- There will be a statutory probation period during which the
employer can terminate the employment or serve up to three
months' notice to terminate the employment, for performance or
conduct, following a lighter touch dismissal process.
- The length of the probation period and the dismissal process
will be subject to future consultation but the Government has
indicated a preference for a nine month period and a process which
at least includes a meeting with the employee.
- There will also be consultation on whether reduced compensation
should apply to unfair dismissal claims during probation.
|
- This is a significant change meaning that many more employees
will have unfair dismissal rights than was previously the case. It
will be important to ensure that all new starters have a probation
period in their contracts and that there is a process in place to
ensure that the employee's performance is regularly reviewed
during this time.
- More widely, employers will need to review disciplinary and
dismissal policies and processes, and ensure that managers are
trained on managing conduct and performance issues.
- The unfair dismissal changes will not come into effect until
Autumn 2026 at the earliest, and the current two year qualifying
period will apply until then.
|
Harassment at work
|
- Strengthening of the duty to take reasonable steps to prevent
sexual harassment at work
- Whistleblowing protection for sexual harassment
complainants
- Introducing protection from third party harassment
|
- The new duty to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual
harassment at work (in force from 26 October 2024) will become a
duty to take "all" reasonable steps to prevent sexual
harassment. Regulations will specify the steps that employers
should take, such as carrying out risk assessments and implementing
harassment policies and complaints procedures.
- A complaint of sexual harassment at work will be treated as a
protected disclosure under whistleblowing legislation.
- Employers will be liable for harassment (of any kind) by third
parties, such as clients or suppliers, unless they take reasonable
steps to prevent it.
|
- Employers which have put in place reasonable steps to prevent
sexual harassment at work in order to comply with the October 2024
duty should be in a good position when this duty is increased,
although it is important to review all anti-harassment measures
regularly in any event.
- The new whistleblowing protection for employees who complain of
sexual harassment may limit the effectiveness of confidentiality
provisions in settlement agreements, as it is not possible to
prevent a worker from making whistleblowing disclosures.
Notwithstanding this point, confidentiality provisions should
continue be used with caution in settlement agreements.
- The new third party harassment provision will extend to all
types of harassment, and employers will need to ensure that they
have measures in place, such as appropriate wording in contracts
with clients and suppliers.
|
Flexible working
|
- Strengthening flexible working by making it the default where
this is "practical"
|
- Employers will still be able to refuse flexible working
requests on specified business grounds but there will be a new
requirement for any refusal to be "reasonable".
- Employers rejecting a flexible working request will have to
state the grounds for refusal and explain why the rejection is
reasonable.
|
- The Government pledged to make flexible working the default for
all roles with employers required to accommodate this as far as is
reasonable.
- The changes in the Bill stop short of this as employers will
continue to be able to refuse flexible working requests on
specified business grounds. The new requirement for the refusal to
be reasonable may have a limited impact but it remains to be seen
how this will be interpreted by tribunals and government
guidance.
- Employers will need to review their flexible working policies
and practices in the light of the changes, and ensure managers
receive training in how to handle flexible working requests.
|
Family rights
|
- Paternity leave and unpaid parental leave will become a day one
right
- Protection from dismissal during pregnancy, or maternity or
adoption or shared parental leave or within six months of returning
to work
- New right to bereavement leave
|
- The current qualifying periods for paternity leave (26 weeks)
and unpaid parental leave (one year) will be removed, so that
employees will be able to take leave from day one.
- Employees will be able to take paternity leave following shared
parental leave (currently if an employee takes shared parental
leave, they lose the right to take paternity leave)
- Dismissal of employees during pregnancy, or maternity, adoption
or shared parental leave, or within six months of their return to
work will be unlawful, except in certain circumstances (to be set
out in future regulations).
- Parental bereavement leave (which was introduced in April 2020)
will be extended to cover other family bereavements. This will give
employees the right to at least one week of bereavement leave
following the death of a family member (the detail of which family
members are covered will be set out in regulations).
|
- Removal of the qualifying periods for paternity and unpaid
parental leave will entitle many more employees to take these types
of leave. However, since paternity leave is for a maximum of two
weeks, and many employees do not take parental leave because it is
unpaid, it seems unlikely that there will be a significant impact
on employers from this change.
- Employers will need to ensure they have appropriate processes
and training in place to ensure that they do not unlawfully dismiss
employees who are on or recently returned from family leave.
- Many employers already offer some form of family bereavement
leave, in which case the new statutory right will not have a
significant impact in practice.
|
Fire and rehire
|
- Ending "unscrupulous fire and rehire practices"
|
- It will become automatically unfair to dismiss an employee for
refusing to agree changes to their employment contract.
- There will be a limited exception where the change is in
response to financial difficulties likely to affect the ability of
business to continue as a going concern and the change could not
reasonably have been avoided.
|
- This is a significant change as it means employers will have
much less flexibility when seeking to change terms and conditions
of employment and a significantly higher onus of showing the need
for the change. It may also lead to additional redundancies given
the limited scope for employers to force through changes to terms
and conditions.
- Employers should ensure that employment contracts are drafted
so that they contain as much in-built flexibility as possible.
|
Collective redundancy consultation
|
- Expanding the collective redundancy consultation
requirements
|
- The threshold for collective redundancy consultation will be
changed so that the duty to consult collectively will be triggered
where the employer is proposing 20 or more redundancies across the
business, rather than 20 or more redundancies at a single
establishment. However, the threshold will continue to apply per
employing entity (rather than across the group).
|
- The change in threshold for collective redundancy consultation
will mean the collective consultation duty is triggered more easily
and more frequently.
- Employers will need processes in place to track redundancies
and changes to terms and conditions across the entire
business.
|
Equality reporting
|
- Requiring large employers to publish menopause and gender pay
gap action plans
|
- Employers with 250+ employees will be required to produce a
gender pay gap action plan to accompany their gender pay gap
reports.
- Employers with 250+ will also be required to produce action
plans on how they support employees through the menopause.
- Details of the requirements will be set out in
regulations.
|
- The devil will be in the detail as the Government plans to set
out in regulations the content and form of such action plans and
how they are to be published.
- Employers may wish to consider what narrative they already
publish or could publish alongside their gender pay gap figures and
how this could form the basis of the gender pay gap action
plan.
- Employers who do not have a menopause policy may consider
introducing one.
|
Zero hours / casual / irregular hours workers
|
- Zero/low hours workers will have a right to be offered a
contract reflecting regular hours
- Zero/irregular hours workers will be given a right to notice of
shifts and compensation for cancellation
|
- The new right to a contract will apply to workers on a zero
hours contract/arrangement or a contract with minimum guaranteed
hours.
- If the worker's hours regularly exceed the zero/minimum
hours over a 12 week reference period, then they will have to be
offered a new contract reflecting regular hours.
- Employers will be required to give zero hours workers and
irregular hours workers reasonable notice of shifts which the
worker is either required or requested to work, as well as
reasonable notice of cancellations or changes.
- Workers will be entitled to receive a set payment where a shift
is cancelled, changed or curtailed, at short notice.
- The thresholds for minimum hours and notice periods, and the
amount of the cancellation payment, will all be subject to future
consultation.
|
- Zero hours contracts are not being banned (contrary to some
previous reports) but the new laws aim to ensure that zero hours or
casual workers who in practice work fairly regular hours, can have
a contract which reflects this. Also, all such workers will have
increased reliability and certainty around their working
arrangements.
- Employers who rely heavily on casual or zero hours workers may
wish to review their arrangements to assess which workers may be
entitled to a regular hours contract. Also if shifts are usually
offered at short notice and/or regularly cancelled or curtailed,
then it would be advisable to assess how this may be improved, to
reduce the exposure to compensation when the changes come into
force.
|
Pay and sickness
|
- Statutory sick pay to be available to all workers, with no
waiting period and no earnings threshold
- Minimum wage to reflect cost of living and apply from age
18
|
- The current three-day waiting period for statutory sick pay
(SSP) will be removed, so that it is available from day one. The
earnings threshold will also be removed so that SSP is available to
all workers regardless of their earnings.
- The Low Pay Commission will take into account the cost of
living when setting the rates of the National Living Wage and the
National Minimum Wage, and the age bands will be removed, so that
the same rate applies to all workers aged 18 or above.
|
- There will be an increase in wage bills, in that a greater
number of workers will qualify for SSP and the National Living Wage
(which itself may increase to reflect the cost of living).
- Employers should also review their sick pay policies and
contractual provisions on statutory sick pay.
|
Enforcement
|
- Establishing a new single enforcement body for workers'
rights
|
- A new Fair Work Agency will be established to enforce
workers' rights.
- The Fair Work Agency will bring together the work of existing
agencies and enforce rights such as holiday pay, statutory sick
pay, national minimum wage, unpaid tribunal awards and other
rights.
- The Agency will also provide support and guidance for employers
on compliance.
|
- The single enforcement body will make it easier for workers to
enforce their rights and will be welcomed by workers and trade
unions in particular.
|
Trade unions and strikes
|
- Strengthening the rights of trade unions
|
- Additional strike ballot requirements will be repealed, and
electronic balloting will be introduced.
- Recently introduced legislation on minimum service levels
during industrial action will be repealed.
- The trade union recognition process will be simplified and the
thresholds reduced.
- Employers will have a new duty to inform workers of their right
to join trade union, to be included in the employment
contract/statement of particulars.
- Trade unions will be given new rights to request access
agreements from employers to allow access to the workplace for
recruitment and organising purposes.
- The rights of trade union officials, learning representatives
and equality representatives will be enhanced.
- Sector wide collective bargaining will be introduced in the
social care (and possibly other sectors in the longer term) and the
School Support Staff Negotiating Body will be re-established.
- Workers will receive protection from blacklisting for trade
union activity.
|
- The Government's plans are likely to mean trade unions will
have a much greater role to play in employee relations. As a
minimum, they will mean it is easier for trade unions to call
strikes (and other industrial action) and harder for employers to
manage strikes. They will also mean it is easier for trade unions
to seek recognition.
- If sector wide collective bargaining is introduced in future in
sectors beyond social care, this could lead to a real change in the
employee relations landscape.
- Employers will need to update employment contracts to refer to
the right to join a trade union.
- Employers may also wish to review any employee consultative
arrangements they currently have or could put in place, and
consider how likely future requests for trade union recognition
might be.