Reintroduction Of The Trainee Minimum Wage Rate In Jersey

The trainee minimum wage rate will be reintroduced on 1 September 2025.

The trainee rate was abolished in January 2024 following a recommendation from the Employment Forum. The idea was to simplify the wage structure by applying the standard minimum wage—£13 per hour—to all employees, including trainees. When in force, first and second trainees year had a lower minimum wage rates.

Following a recent survey by the Jersey Chamber of Commerce, 55 out of the 79 responding organisations said that the abolition of the trainee minimum wage rate has had a negative effect on their ability or willingness to employ trainees or apprentices, with 57 respondents saying that their business would benefit if the trainee minimum wage rate was reinstated.

This widespread concern has led to a government rethink, with trainee minimum wage rates being reintroduced from 1 September 2025 as follows:

First year trainee rate: £10.50 per hour

Second year trainee rate: £11.75 per hour.

These rates will apply to trainees within the first two years of an approved training programme. To qualify, a formal written training agreement must be in place, outlining the programme's content, duration, and responsibilities. This must be retained by the employer for at least three years.

If the trainee is on the same approved programme at the end of the two years, the trainee must then be paid at least the main minimum wage rate. The new rates will only apply to trainees starting work from 1 September 2025 onwards. Existing trainees will continue to be paid a minimum of £13 per hour.

Full government guidance can be found here.

