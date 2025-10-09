Full vs. Reduced Working Hours In Bulgaria: Key Rules For Employers

Working hours are a key element of all employment relationships in Bulgaria since they affect labor and social security records, employee health, and workplace safety. Bulgarian employment law recognises various working time models, the key ones being full and reduced full working hours. To this end, employment contracts are the main tool for defining and implementing these working hours.

Definition and Legal Nature

Full working hours can be divided into:

Normal full working hours : the standard duration of working time, applied under regular conditions.

the standard duration of working time, applied under regular conditions. Reduced full working hours: reduced working hours applied in specific conditions where the employee is exposed to health or safety risks.

The employment contract must clearly reflect the type and duration of working hours. Reduced hours are set to protect employees' health and cannot be applied arbitrarily.

Key Principles and Implementation

Normal Full Working Hours Typically 8 hours per day and 40 hours per week, over five working days. Applied under regular conditions with no significant health or safety risks. Employment contracts must clearly specify the duration and distribution of working hours. Ensure transparency and protect employee rights.

Reduced Full Working Hours Applied when working conditions involve risks to health or safety (e.g., exposure to chemical substances, radiation, noise, vibrations). Duration is generally shorter than normal working hours and depends on the level of risk. Employment contracts must specify the reduced working hours and conditions. Protects employees from excessive exposure to hazardous conditions and ensures compliance with health and safety regulations.

Contractual Clarity and Compliance Employment contracts should clearly outline the type and duration of working hours. Flexible or non-standard working hours may be offered but must comply with Bulgarian law and be reflected in the contract. Proper documentation ensures enforcement and protects both employer and employee rights.

Health and Safety Considerations Reduced working hours are applied to minimize occupational risks.Reductions must be justified by specific hazards and cannot be imposed without cause. Employers must ensure all health and safety measures are taken and that reduced hours are implemented effectively. Key Risks Misclassification of working hours can lead to disputes over labor or social security contributions. Failure to apply reduced working hours in hazardous conditions may result in legal liability for the employer. Unclear contractual terms regarding hours can create compliance and enforcement issues. Conclusion Full working hours in Bulgaria are divided into normal and reduced , each serving a specific purpose: Normal working hours apply under standard conditions, ensuring regular labor contributions and employee protection. Reduced working hours protect employees exposed to higher risks, ensuring their health and safety. Employment contracts must clearly define working hours type, duration, and conditions to guarantee compliance and safeguard employee rights. Transparency, proper documentation, and adherence to legal requirements are essential to avoid disputes and maintain lawful employment practices. How Eurofast Can Help At Eurofast Bulgaria, our HR and Payroll professionals provide comprehensive guidance on structuring and managing working time arrangements in full compliance with the Bulgarian labor law. We assist employers in: Drafting and reviewing employment contracts to ensure accurate classification of working hours and compliance with legal requirements. Assessing workplace risks and determining whether reduced working hours should apply under specific health and safety conditions. Implementing internal policies and payroll systems that correctly reflect normal or reduced working time to avoid miscalculations and penalties. Offering continuous advisory support on labor law updates, employee scheduling, and documentation requirements for inspections and audits.



