Bulgaria Ends Paper Employment Books: What Employers Must Know

As of 1 June 2025, Bulgaria has fully transitioned to a digital employment record system, officially ending the use of traditional paper employment books. This reform marks a significant milestone in the country's digitalisation of labour administration. What does this mean for employers and existing paper records?

Key Changes: What Happens to Paper Employment Books?

The legal framework, adopted in late 2023, introduced a phased transition allowing employers and institutions to prepare for the shift. Now that the new system is in effect, employers are obliged to:

Complete and return paper employment books to employees by 1 June 2026 , or upon contract termination, whichever comes first.

paper employment books to employees , or upon contract termination, whichever comes first. Record all employment history up to 31 May 2025 in the paper book before returning it.

in the paper book before returning it. Ensure the books are returned to the employees, who must retain them as valid proof of their pre-2025 employment history.

Although the electronic system now governs employment data, the paper books remain legally recognised documents for prior periods.

It is recommended that the return of each book be documented with a signed declaration from the employee.

Eurofast's Take

The end of paper employment books represents a major administrative shift for HR departments. Eurofast can support your business by:

✔ Ensuring accurate and compliant completion of paper books

✔ Developing procedures for secure return and documentation

✔ Advising on the use of Bulgaria's new electronic registry system

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.