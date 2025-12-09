Replacement Hiring In Bulgaria: Key Points

A temporary replacement contract is a specific type of fixed-term employment agreement commonly used in Bulgaria. It is concluded when an employee is hired to temporarily fill the position of another employee, often referred to as the "regular" or "titled" employee during their absence. Such contracts are commonly used during periods such as annual leaves, maternity or parental leaves, sick leaves, or retirement.

The purpose of the contract is to ensure the continuity of operations and the smooth functioning of the organization while protecting the rights of both the substitute employee and the original employee. Unlike permanent employment, a temporary replacement contract is strictly time-bound and linked to a particular event or circumstance.

Understanding when and how this contract is used is essential for both employers and employees in Bulgaria, as mismanagement can lead to unintended conversion to permanent employment or legal disputes. Such contracts are legally binding and specifically tied to the event or period requiring replacement. They allow employers to plan staffing needs without committing to a permanent employment relationship immediately.

Key Features of Temporary Replacement Contracts

Conversion to permanent employment:

A temporary replacement contract may automatically convert into a permanent employment agreement if the substitute employee continues working after the regular employee's return date and the employer does not issue a written objection. The above apply given that the position remains available. Employers can prevent this by terminating the contract in a timely manner.

Substitute employees are legally permitted to take on additional work with other employers outside their primary working hours. This is allowed under Bulgarian labour law, provided there is no conflict with the primary employment agreement.

Probationary period:

The contract can include a probationary period, during which the employer can terminate the agreement without notice if the employee does not meet the requirements for the role. Including a probationary period does not automatically make the contract fixed-term; it only provides a right to terminate within a defined period.

Termination rules:

The contract ends automatically when the regular employee returns to work.

The substitute employee may also terminate the contract without notice if they start permanent employment elsewhere, providing proof of the new employment.

In all other cases, the contract may be terminated by mutual agreement or with notice; however, the notice period cannot exceed the remaining duration of the contract.

Temporary replacement contracts in Bulgaria offer a flexible and practical solution for managing workforce needs during periods of absence or transition. They provide continuity for the organization, while also offering legal protections for employees. Understanding when these contracts are appropriate, the conditions for conversion to permanent employment, the use of probationary periods, and termination rules is crucial. Proper management ensures operational stability, safeguards employee rights, and minimizes the risk of labor disputes.

