Bulgaria To Increase Its Minimum Wage From 2026

Starting January 1, 2026, the minimum monthly wage in Bulgaria will increase to €620.20 (BGN 1,213.00), marking a rise of €69.54 (BGN 136.00) compared to the current BGN 1,077.00 (€550.66). This also sets the minimum hourly wage at €3.74 (BGN 7.31), based on an 8-hour workday and a 5-day workweek.

Key information for Bulgarian employees:

Minimum monthly wage: €620.20 (BGN 1,213)

Increase: €69.54 (BGN 136)

Minimum hourly wage: €3.74 (BGN 7.31)

The new minimum wage in Bulgaria is determined according to the provisions of the Labour Code and aligns with commonly used benchmarks for assessing wage adequacy.

A higher minimum wage in Bulgaria is expected to:

Reduce poverty among working individuals

Increase the purchasing power of low-income groups

Boost domestic consumption

The proposed level of €620.20 (BGN 1,213) is also in line with forecasts for Bulgaria's GDP growth and labor market trends.

With the application of this measure, the Bulgarian government demonstrates its commitment to improving working conditions, supporting vulnerable groups, and stimulating economic activity while promoting sustainable development.



