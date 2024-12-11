Minimum Wage in Bulgaria for 2025: What Businesses Need to Know

Starting January 1, 2025, the minimum wage in Bulgaria will increase to BGN 1,077, up BGN 144 (15.4%) from the 2024 rate of BGN 933. This update, announced in State Gazette No. 359 on October 23, 2024, will affect businesses and employees across the country.

Key Details:

New Minimum Wage: BGN 1,077 per month (based on an 8-hour workday and a 5-day workweek).

Hourly Rate: Increases from BGN 5.58 in 2024 to BGN 6.49 in 2025.

Night Work Additional Pay: Rises to BGN 1.62 per hour, compared to the current BGN 1.40.

Impact: Approximately 430,000 individuals in Bulgaria, currently earning minimum wage, will benefit from this adjustment.

What This Means for Employers:

Employers should account for this change in their budgeting and payroll calculations for 2025 to remain compliant with labor regulations. This adjustment may also impact associated costs, such as contributions for social security and benefits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.