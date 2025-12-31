New National Minimum Wage Rates For April 2026

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
The rates of the National Living Wage (NLW) and the National Minimum Wage (NMW), which will come into force from 6 April 2026, are as follows:
- A 4.1% increase (50p per hour) for the living wage for those aged 21 or over. The rate rises from £12.21 to £12.71.
- An 8.5% increase for the 18-20 age bracket for the living wage. The rate increases from £10.00 per hour to £10.85.
- A 6% increase in the 16-17-year-old and apprentices category. The rate increases from £7.55 to £8.00 per hour.
For a fuller exploration of the changes in national hourly rates, the GOV.UK website has more detailed information.
