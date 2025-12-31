ARTICLE
31 December 2025

New National Minimum Wage Rates For April 2026

The rates of the National Living Wage (NLW) and the National Minimum Wage (NMW), which will come into force from 6 April 2026, are as follows:

  • A 4.1% increase (50p per hour) for the living wage for those aged 21 or over. The rate rises from £12.21 to £12.71.
  • An 8.5% increase for the 18-20 age bracket for the living wage. The rate increases from £10.00 per hour to £10.85.
  • A 6% increase in the 16-17-year-old and apprentices category. The rate increases from £7.55 to £8.00 per hour.

For a fuller exploration of the changes in national hourly rates, the GOV.UK website has more detailed information.

