Employment Rights Act Timeline

- within Cannabis & Hemp, Law Practice Management and Criminal Law topic(s)
- in United Kingdom
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
The Employment Rights Bill is now almost an Act. With the parliamentary ping-pong finally over, it's time for employers to turn to their attention to when this suite of changes will actually take effect.
In July the government published a roadmap indicating when the key changes will happen. There have been some changes since then, but we assume that most of the plan remains intact, with a small number of measures taking effect immediately and others following in April and October 2026 and into 2027.
The consultation timetable has already fallen behind, but as indicated on the timeline below, there are many likely to follow in the New Year.
2025
Consultations on regulations
Launched:
- Enhance protections for maternity dismissals
- Bereavement leave
- Trade union access
- Trade union information
- E-balloting
Employment Rights Bill passed
- Repeal of the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023 to take immediate effect.
2026
Winter 2025/early 2026
Consultations on regulations
Expected:
- Guaranteed hours
- Fire and rehire
- Regulation of umbrella companies
- Review periods for ZHCs and definition of "low hours"
- NDAs?
- Protection against detriments for taking industrial action and blacklisting
- Regulation of tips
- Collective redundancy
- Flexible working
February 2026
In force
- Repealing most of the Trade Union Act 2016 (on strikes).
- Simplifying industrial action and ballot notices.
April 2026
In force
- Doubled protective award
- Day 1 paternity / parental leave
- SSP reforms
- Fair Work Agency set up
- TU recognition rules change
- Electronic balloting
- Sexual harassment disclosure can count as whistleblowing
October 2026
In force
- Fire and rehire ban
- TU access to workplace rights
- "All" reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment
- Liability for third party harassment
- ET time limits increase
- Enhanced protections for union activity
- Tightening tipping laws
- Duty to inform workers of their right to join a trade union
2027
2027
In force
- Unfair dismissal at 6 months' service
- Removal of unfair dismissal cap?
- Collective redundancy consultation threshold
- Guaranteed hours and shift scheduling
- Flexible working requests
- Mandatory gender pay gap and menopause action plans
- Enhanced protection for maternity returners
- Blacklisting and industrial relations framework
- Regulation of umbrella companies
- Bereavement leave
- Sexual harassment regulations
2027 onwards
Longer term
- Gender pay gap outsourcing measures
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.