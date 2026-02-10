ARTICLE
10 February 2026

Employment Rights Act Timeline

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
The Employment Rights Bill is now an Act and it's time for employers to turn to their attention to when this suite of changes will actually take effect.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Lewis Silkin LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Lewis Silkin LLP’s articles from Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • in United Kingdom
Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

The Employment Rights Bill is now an Act and it's time for employers to turn to their attention to when this suite of changes will actually take effect.

In July the government published a roadmap indicating when the key changes will happen. There have been some changes since then but recent updates indicate that the plan has largely remained intact, with a small number of measures taking effect immediately and others following in April and October 2026 and into 2027.

The consultation timetable has already fallen behind, but as indicated on the timeline below, many are expected in early 2026.

2025

Autumn 2025

Consultations on regulations

Launched:

  • Enhance protections for maternity dismissals
  • Bereavement leave
  • Trade union access
  • Trade union information
  • E-balloting

December 2025

Employment Rights Bill passed

  • Repeal of the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023 to take immediate effect.

2026

Winter 2025/early 2026

Consultations on regulations

Expected:

  • Guaranteed hours
  • Regulation of umbrella companies
  • Review periods for ZHCs and definition of "low hours"
  • NDAs?
  • Protection against detriments for taking industrial action and blacklisting
  • Regulation of tips
  • Collective redundancy
  • Flexible working

Launched:

  • Fire and rehire
  • Code of Practice on access and unfair practices during recognition and derecognition ballots

February 2026

Taking effect

  • Repealing most of the Trade Union Act 2016 (on strikes).
  • Simplifying industrial action and ballot notices.

April 2026

Taking effect

  • Doubled protective award
  • Day 1 paternity / parental leave
  • SSP reforms
  • Fair Work Agency set up
  • TU recognition rules change
  • Sexual harassment disclosure can count as whistleblowing
  • Voluntary action plans on menopause and gender equality
  • Menopause guidance

August 2026

Taking effect

  • Electronic balloting for Statutory Trade Union Ballots.

2027

October 2026

Taking effect

  • TU access to workplace rights
  • "All" reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment
  • Liability for third party harassment
  • ET time limits increase
  • Enhanced protections for union activity
  • Tightening tipping laws
  • Duty to inform workers of their right to join a trade union

January 2027

Taking effect

  • Unfair dismissal at 6 months' service
  • Removal of unfair dismissal cap
  • Fire and rehire ban

TBC 2027

Taking effect

  • Collective redundancy consultation threshold
  • Guaranteed hours and shift scheduling
  • Flexible working requests
  • Mandatory gender pay gap and menopause action plans
  • Enhanced protection for maternity returners
  • Blacklisting and industrial relations framework
  • Regulation of umbrella companies
  • Bereavement leave
  • Sexual harassment regulations
  • Electronic and workplace balloting for recognition and derecognition ballots

2027 onwards

Longer term

  • Gender pay gap outsourcing measures

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Lewis Silkin LLP
Lewis Silkin LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More