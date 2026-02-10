Employment Rights Act Timeline

The Employment Rights Bill is now an Act and it's time for employers to turn to their attention to when this suite of changes will actually take effect.

In July the government published a roadmap indicating when the key changes will happen. There have been some changes since then but recent updates indicate that the plan has largely remained intact, with a small number of measures taking effect immediately and others following in April and October 2026 and into 2027.

The consultation timetable has already fallen behind, but as indicated on the timeline below, many are expected in early 2026.

2025

Autumn 2025

Consultations on regulations

Launched:

Enhance protections for maternity dismissals

Bereavement leave

Trade union access

Trade union information

E-balloting

December 2025

Employment Rights Bill passed

Repeal of the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023 to take immediate effect.

2026

Winter 2025/early 2026

Consultations on regulations

Expected:

Guaranteed hours

Regulation of umbrella companies

Review periods for ZHCs and definition of "low hours"

NDAs?

Protection against detriments for taking industrial action and blacklisting

Regulation of tips

Collective redundancy

Flexible working

Launched:

Fire and rehire

Code of Practice on access and unfair practices during recognition and derecognition ballots

February 2026

Taking effect

Repealing most of the Trade Union Act 2016 (on strikes).

Simplifying industrial action and ballot notices.

April 2026

Taking effect

Doubled protective award

Day 1 paternity / parental leave

SSP reforms

Fair Work Agency set up

TU recognition rules change

Sexual harassment disclosure can count as whistleblowing

Voluntary action plans on menopause and gender equality

Menopause guidance

August 2026

Taking effect

Electronic balloting for Statutory Trade Union Ballots.

2027

October 2026

Taking effect

TU access to workplace rights

"All" reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment

Liability for third party harassment

ET time limits increase

Enhanced protections for union activity

Tightening tipping laws

Duty to inform workers of their right to join a trade union

January 2027

Taking effect

Unfair dismissal at 6 months' service

Removal of unfair dismissal cap

Fire and rehire ban

TBC 2027

Taking effect

Collective redundancy consultation threshold

Guaranteed hours and shift scheduling

Flexible working requests

Mandatory gender pay gap and menopause action plans

Enhanced protection for maternity returners

Blacklisting and industrial relations framework

Regulation of umbrella companies

Bereavement leave

Sexual harassment regulations

Electronic and workplace balloting for recognition and derecognition ballots

2027 onwards

Longer term

Gender pay gap outsourcing measures

