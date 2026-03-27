Latest Increases To UK Employment Tribunal Awards And Statutory Payments

In April 2026, the compensation limits for certain tribunal awards and other statutory payments will increase.

In unfair dismissal cases, the following figures will apply where the effective date of termination of the employee falls on or after 6 April 2026.

The limit on a week's pay (used for calculating statutory redundancy payments amongst other things) increases from £719 to £751.

The maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal increases from £118,223 to £123,543.

Based on the Government's current timetable, there will be no limit on compensatory awards for unfair dismissal where the effective date of termination of the employee falls on or after 1 January 2027.

The following statutory payments will also increase.

Statutory maternity pay will increase from £187.18 to £194.32 on 5 April 2026.

Maternity allowance will increase from £187.18 to £194.32 on 6 April 2026.

Statutory paternity, adoption, shared parental, parental bereavement and neonatal care pay will increase from £187.18 to £194.32 on 6 April 2026.

Statutory sick pay will increase from £118.75 to £123.25 on 6 April 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.