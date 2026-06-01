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1 June 2026

From Allies To Adversaries (Podcast)

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Lewis Silkin

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Recorded live at last year's Managing an International Workforce conference, our speakers unpack how organisations can counter international competitive risks...
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Carla Watling
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Recorded live at last year's Managing an International Workforce conference, our speakers unpack how organisations can counter international competitive risks, sharing practical strategies and perspectives from jurisdictions across the globe.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Carla Watling
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