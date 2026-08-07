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7 August 2026

Work And Class Episode 3: Speaking Up About Accent Bias (Podcast)

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Accent bias shapes workplace perceptions in ways most people don't consciously acknowledge, affecting everything from recruitment decisions to career progression. Research reveals that 76% of interviewers admit to being influenced by a candidate's accent, with Northern and Midlands accents consistently ranked lowest in prestige. This episode explores the real-world impact of accent discrimination and examines practical interventions employers can implement to address this pervasive form of prejudice.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Tom Heys and Holly Wray
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This week on Work and Class, we're talking about accent bias - the subtle form of prejudice that shapes how people are perceived at work, often without anyone consciously admitting it.

Accent bias is everywhere. It affects recruitment, career progression, confidence, and even the roles people feel they can aspire to. Yet it rarely gets the attention it deserves.

In this episode, we are joined by Kevin Latham, Research and Policy Manager at the Sutton Trust, and Holly Wilcock, an employment associate at Lewis Silkin. Tom Heys explores what the research on accent bias actually tells us, including a striking statistic that 76% of interviewers admit to being swayed by a candidate's accent.

Kevin also unpacks the persistent ranking of accents by prestige and why Northern and Midlands accents consistently come out worst, while Holly shares her own experience of being told her West Country accent would make it "really difficult to get a job" as a lawyer.

Together, they discuss why accent bias gets stronger as people age, why university is often the moment it hits hardest, and what employers can do about it - including one simple, zero-cost intervention that has been shown to make a real difference.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Tom Heys
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Holly Wray
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