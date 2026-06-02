In-House Employment Lawyers Coffee Break: Episode 25 – NDA Reform, Protected Conversations And Offer Letters (Podcast)

Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical takeaways (short enough to fit into a 10-minute coffee break!). Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments in employment law with our usual pragmatism and insight, a touch of humour and a sharp focus on the in-house lawyer’s perspective.

In this episode, Lucy and Sally discuss the new consultation on NDA reforms and two EAT decisions you need to know about, covering protected conversations and what to watch out for when drafting offer letters.