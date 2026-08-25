UK Pensions: What’s New This Week? August 24, 2026

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Welcome to your weekly update from the A&O Shearman Pensions team, covering all the latest legal and regulatory developments in the world of workplace pensions.
Summary
- The PDP reminds schemes of post-connection dashboards obligations.
- Pensions Academy Online returns, featuring a session with TPR's Cliodhna Judge exploring AI's opportunities, risks and the regulatory expectations for UK pension schemes, as well as our usual legal update session.
PDP highlights post-connection dashboards obligations
The Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has published a blog post reminding pension providers and schemes of their ongoing obligations once they have connected to the pensions dashboards ecosystem. The post highlights that, whether connected directly or via a third party (such as an administrator or ISP), schemes remain legally responsible for their post-connection duties. A key focus is maintaining accurate and complete member data. Schemes should consult TPR's pensions dashboards guidance for more information on their duties.
Pensions Academy Online: Tuesday, September 29 and Thursday, October 1, 2026
We are excited to announce our upcoming Pensions Academy Online sessions, taking place on Tuesday, September 29 and Thursday, October 1, 2026. Each webinar begins at 9:30am and will last approximately one hour. We will be covering:
Legal update—Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Our regular round-up of all the latest developments in the legal corner of the occupational pensions world, helping you prioritise the tasks on your crowded agenda.
AI: the good, the bad and the future—Thursday, October 1, 2026
We are thrilled to welcome Cliodhna Judge, TPR's external market oversight lead for emerging governance topics, including cyber and AI, for a session exploring what artificial intelligence means for UK pension schemes. Cliodhna will join Francesca Parnell, counsel at A&O Shearman, to explore the opportunities, risks and regulatory direction of travel, with practical tips for trustees and scheme managers looking to navigate this fast-moving area with confidence. Expect insights on where AI can help your scheme and members, the risks to watch out for, and what TPR expects from schemes today and into the future.
Click here to register for either or both sessions.
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