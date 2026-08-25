UK Pensions: What’s New This Week? August 24, 2026

The Pensions Dashboards Programme reminds schemes of their post-connection obligations while A&O Shearman announces upcoming Pensions Academy Online sessions featuring TPR's Cliodhna Judge discussing AI's impact on UK pension schemes. Learn about maintaining accurate member data and explore the opportunities, risks, and regulatory expectations surrounding artificial intelligence in pensions.

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

Article Insights

A&O Shearman are most popular: within Compliance, Strategy and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Welcome to your weekly update from the A&O Shearman Pensions team, covering all the latest legal and regulatory developments in the world of workplace pensions.

Summary

The PDP reminds schemes of post-connection dashboards obligations.

Pensions Academy Online returns, featuring a session with TPR's Cliodhna Judge exploring AI's opportunities, risks and the regulatory expectations for UK pension schemes, as well as our usual legal update session.

PDP highlights post-connection dashboards obligations

The Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has published a blog post reminding pension providers and schemes of their ongoing obligations once they have connected to the pensions dashboards ecosystem. The post highlights that, whether connected directly or via a third party (such as an administrator or ISP), schemes remain legally responsible for their post-connection duties. A key focus is maintaining accurate and complete member data. Schemes should consult TPR's pensions dashboards guidance for more information on their duties.

Read the blog post.

Pensions Academy Online: Tuesday, September 29 and Thursday, October 1, 2026

We are excited to announce our upcoming Pensions Academy Online sessions, taking place on Tuesday, September 29 and Thursday, October 1, 2026. Each webinar begins at 9:30am and will last approximately one hour. We will be covering:

Legal update—Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Our regular round-up of all the latest developments in the legal corner of the occupational pensions world, helping you prioritise the tasks on your crowded agenda.

AI: the good, the bad and the future—Thursday, October 1, 2026

We are thrilled to welcome Cliodhna Judge, TPR's external market oversight lead for emerging governance topics, including cyber and AI, for a session exploring what artificial intelligence means for UK pension schemes. Cliodhna will join Francesca Parnell, counsel at A&O Shearman, to explore the opportunities, risks and regulatory direction of travel, with practical tips for trustees and scheme managers looking to navigate this fast-moving area with confidence. Expect insights on where AI can help your scheme and members, the risks to watch out for, and what TPR expects from schemes today and into the future.

Click here to register for either or both sessions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.