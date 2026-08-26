DB And DC Trustee Agenda Update: Current Legal Issues—September 2026

Pension Schemes Act—details of proposals and timing

A revised roadmap setting out timelines for the implementation of the changes in the Pension Schemes Act 2026 has been published, alongside various related documents:

A policy paper and draft legislation to allow direct surplus payments to members to be treated as authorised for tax purposes (see below)

A consultation on the Value for Money framework (see below). TPR has published overviews of the framework and proposed digital solution

A DC scale requirements discussion paper

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has published a new web page summarising the changes made by the Act and how to prepare.

Action: Most areas require a watching brief for now, pending regulations.

New guide for DC wake-up packs

The Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) has published a redesigned guide to be included in “wake-up” packs for DC members.

Action: Include the new guide in wake-up packs.

HMRC has made significant updates to VAT Notice 700/17 (its guidance note for employers and trustees on recovering input tax on the costs involved in running DB occupational pension schemes). The updates follow a policy change in June 2025 and updates to its VAT input tax manual.

Action: Review the guidance and, if appropriate, take tax advice on current arrangements.

The Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has confirmed a revised timetable for new daily dashboards reporting requirements. Organisations that have not yet implemented daily reporting will be required to submit some key metrics manually (via file upload) until implementation is complete. The PDP has published guidance on how to report manually commencing in October (for September 2026 data).

Action: Ensure you are prepared for the reporting requirements.

Company accounts and corporate reforms

The government has updated its guidance and timetable in relation to the implementation of various corporate and accounts reforms. These include:

requiring filing of profit and loss accounts

requiring use of commercial software

removing the option of abridged accounts

a strengthened eligibility statement for companies claiming an audit exemption

changed filing requirements.

Action: Corporate trustees should review whether they are impacted by the changes.

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