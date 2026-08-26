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26 August 2026

DB And DC Trustee Agenda Update: Current Legal Issues—September 2026

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A&O Shearman

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This monthly briefing examines the latest regulatory developments affecting UK pension scheme trustees, including implementation timelines for the Pension Schemes Act 2026...
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Neil Bowden,Andy Cork,Jessica Kerslake
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Welcome to our monthly update on current legal issues for trustees of DB and hybrid pension schemes, designed to help you stay up to date with key developments between trustee meetings and to support the legal update item on your next trustee agenda. We also have a separate DC-only briefing.

Pension Schemes Act—details of proposals and timing 

revised roadmap setting out timelines for the implementation of the changes in the Pension Schemes Act 2026 has been published, alongside various related documents: 

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has published a new web page summarising the changes made by the Act and how to prepare. 

Action: Most areas require a watching brief for now, pending regulations. 

New guide for DC wake-up packs  

The Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) has published a redesigned guide to be included in “wake-up” packs for DC members. 

Action: Include the new guide in wake-up packs.

Updated VAT guidance  

HMRC has made significant updates to VAT Notice 700/17 (its guidance note for employers and trustees on recovering input tax on the costs involved in running DB occupational pension schemes). The updates follow a policy change in June 2025 and updates to its VAT input tax manual.

Action: Review the guidance and, if appropriate, take tax advice on current arrangements.

TPR: dashboards updates 

The Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has confirmed a revised timetable for new daily dashboards reporting requirements. Organisations that have not yet implemented daily reporting will be required to submit some key metrics manually (via file upload) until implementation is complete. The PDP has published guidance on how to report manually commencing in October (for September 2026 data). 

Action: Ensure you are prepared for the reporting requirements.

Company accounts and corporate reforms 

The government has updated its guidance and timetable in relation to the implementation of various corporate and accounts reforms. These include:

  • requiring filing of profit and loss accounts
  • requiring use of commercial software
  • removing the option of abridged accounts
  • a strengthened eligibility statement for companies claiming an audit exemption
  • changed filing requirements. 

Action: Corporate trustees should review whether they are impacted by the changes.

Have your say 

Watch this space

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Neil Bowden
Neil Bowden
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Andy Cork
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Jane Higgins
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Jessica Kerslake
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Angela Stafford
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Helen Powell
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