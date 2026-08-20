An Employees’ Guide To Settlement Agreements (Video)

Employment lawyers George Cokkinos and Josh Davies address frequently asked questions from employees who have received settlement agreement offers from their employers. The discussion provides practical insights into navigating these important employment law documents and understanding your rights during the settlement process.

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Employment lawyers George Cokkinos and Josh Davies discuss some of the common questions they’re asked by employees who have had an offer of a settlement agreement from their employer.

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