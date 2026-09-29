Pensions Ready Reckoner – September 2026

PPF

PPF Levy and PPF Administration Levy DWP has considered changes to the PPF legislation e.g. to enable ‘nil’ PPF levies if appropriate. Relevant provisions are in the Pension Schemes Act 2026. On 11 September 2025 the government announced provisions to abolish the PPF Administration Levy and these provisions are also in Pension Schemes Act 2026.

PPF Levy Rules for 2026/2027 The PPF’s Consultation on the Levy rules closed on 5th January 2026. The zero conventional PPF Levy for 2026/2027 is reflected in Pension Schemes Act 2026. The PPF will continue to levy what it expects to be a low Levy for alternative covenant schemes.

DWP DC Changes under Pension SCHEMES Act 2026 – DWP updated Road Map published 13 July 2026

Main Scale Default Arrangements – DWP Policy DWP’s 9th March 2026 Guidance sets out policy principles on the Act’s scale measures, as an overview ahead of Consultation on proposed Regulations. TPR’s Guidance on the same date complements DWP’s Guidance, see below. On 13 July 2026 DWP published a discussion paper, response due 7 September 2026. Target date for Main Scale requirements 2030.

Consultation on Retirement CDC schemes (R -CDC) On 23 October 2025 the DWP issued its Consultation on its policy proposals for Collective Defined Contribution schemes for pensioner members only. This would enable individuals with DC pots to transfer their pots at retirement into a pooled fund with subsequent adjustments based on eg investment returns. Such schemes are likely to operate within Master Trusts or unconnected multi- employer schemes. The DWP Consultation closed on 4 December 2025. Under the DWP Road Map, DWP intend to consult on draft R-CDC regulations in Autumn 2026. The R – CDC legislation is expected to apply from late 2028 enabling authorisation applications.

Consultation on VFM (Value for Money) Framework The DWP Consultation published on 13 July (with draft regulations) closed in September 2026. The VFM Regulations are expected to come into force on 6 April 2027. The DWP Road Map anticipates only larger scheme being initially subject to VFM assessment in 2028.

Small Pots Consolidation On 24 April 2025 the small pots delivery group report was released, setting out plans and a timetable for consultation re consolidation of small deferred DC pots (click here for the article in Part 3 of July 2025 Pensions Compass). Enabling provisions are in the Pension Schemes Act 2026. Further consultation is planned, leading to a best estimate start date for small pots’ consolidation in 2029/2030.

Guided retirement for pensioners Consultation on Regulations now likely to start 2027 with aim of Regulations being effective by 2029/2030.

Contractual override (contract-based arrangements) Compulsory transfers of members from under-performing DC arrangements. Tentative timescale not earlier than 2028.

DWP – DB Schemes Changes under Pension SCHEMES Act 2026.

DB Surplus Major new flexibility for ongoing schemes to pay surplus to employers. Consultation closed 2 September 2027. Regulations expected to come into force 6 April 2027. Click here for article “DB Surplus major flexibilities” published 15 July 2026 and included in September 2026 Pensions Compass.

DB Superfunds Consultation on DB Superfunds regulations expected early 2027. DWP hopes new regime will come into force in 2028.

TPR

TPR Statement on DB Surplus flexibilities On 21 August 2026 TPR updated its Statement on DB surplus flexibilities, figures in case studies not intended as benchmarks.

TPR Guidance re AI On 20 May 2026 TPR published its expectations for how trustees should govern the uses of artificial intelligence.

TPR Code of Practice on supervision of CDC Schemes Published 29 April 2026

TPR Guidance re Virgin Media remediation On 26 March 2026 TPR published guidance to scheme trustees including that “You will normally need to seek advice and confirmation from your legal adviser…” Footnote – the Financial Reporting Council also published useful advice in January 2026, finalised May 2026.

TPR Guidance on new scale requirements for DC master trusts TPR’s Guidance on 9 March 2026 complements the DWP Guidance on the same date, see above. TPR’s aim is to give schemes a heads-up for developing credible growth plans.

TPR and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) joint consultation on the VFM (value for money) framework for trust and contract-based DC default arrangements The Consultation opened on 9 January 2026 and closed on 8 March 2026. The government will consider the responses in connection with regulations under the Pension Schemes Act 2026. For contract – based schemes the FCA will amend the FCA’s handbook.

TPR’s Revised Administration Guidance On 9 December 2025 TPR published its revised administration guidance to help trustees and administrators deliver high quality services. This replaces TPR’s previous guidance entitled Administration of a DC Scheme, and applies to all scheme types.

TPR Consultation on its Enforcement Strategy. The Consultation opened on 16 September 2025 and closed on 11 November 2025. TPR describes its proposed new Enforcement Strategy as a “deliberate move towards smarter, collaborative, and risk- based interventions that deliver real-world results.” Footnote: In February 2026 TPR sent a warning notice to Smiths News Plc saying it is considering a financial support direction against Smiths News and others re a former subsidiary of Smiths News

TPR decision re surplus – Littlewoods Pension Scheme On 3 June 2025 TPR published the terms of its Determination modifying scheme rules of the Littlewoods Scheme to give the trustees power to return surplus to the employer on the winding up of the scheme.

DB Schemes Statements of Strategy On 28 May 2025 TPR announced it would provide statements of strategy spreadsheets and was launching its “Submit scheme valuation” digital service. Click here for the article in Part 2 of October 2024 Pensions Compass

DB Schemes: Employer Covenant Guidance TPR published its guidance on 4 December 2024 and published its finalised views on 28 May 2025 as part of its response to its Consultation on Statements of Strategy.

DB Scheme Fast Track submission tests and conditions On 2 November 2024 TPR publish the fast – track rules for DB schemes with Valuation dates on or after 22 September 2024.

HMRC

Normal Minimum Pension Age On 6 August 2026 HMRC published a Technical Consultation on draft Regulations re transitional arrangements for the change in NMPA from age 55 to age 57 on 6 April 2028. The Consultation ends on 28 September 2026.

IHT and Pensions On 29 May 2026 HMRC published a Technical note. On 27 August 2026 HMRC published Technical note 2 including draft Guidance re personal representatives’ Identity Evidence and draft template Withholding and Payment Notices. In Autumn 2026 HMRC intend to publish Technical note 3 dealing with specific matters including international aspects of IHT and Pensions. Early in 2027 HMRC intend to formalise their Guidance and revise the IHT Tax Manual. Click here for the article ”Planning for Major Change” published on 24 June 2026 and included in this Pensions Compass.

GMP Conversions HMRC Technical Consultation 8 June 2026 re maintaining certain tax protections notwithstanding conversion. Consultation closed 13 July 2026

Tax treatment of DB surplus shared with members The draft legislation for Finance Bill 2026/2027 published on 13 July 2026 provides for lump sum surplus payments shared with members to be in certain circumstances authorised payments for tax purposes. HMRC’s technical Consultation closed on 7 September 2026.

Modernising and mandating tax adviser registration Finance Act 2026 requires registration of tax advisers who interact with HMRC on behalf of clients. Further Guidance from HMRC has been issued.

PENSIONS DASHBOARDS

Staging Guidance Originally issued by DWP on 25 March 2024 and subsequently updated. Click here for the article in Part 3 of June 2024 Pensions Compass and here for the article in April 2026 Pensions Compass. As 2026 progresses it remains to be seen whether relevant schemes continue to meet their Staging Guidance as the number of schemes seeking connection builds in line with the Guidance. The deadline for all relevant schemes remains 31 October 2026 as per the legislation. In May 2026, the Pensions Dashboard Programme stated it expects the pensions dashboard first to be available to the public in financial year 2027/2028.

Voluntary Connection Guidance July 2025

Data Protection Impact Assessment Issued by the Pensions Dashboard Programme, June 2025. This includes descriptions of how systems will work in practice.

PASA’s Toolkit for AVCs Guidance from PASA re practicalities of connecting to dashboards re AVCs.

Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) – Technical Standards Technical Standards have been published relating to reporting, data, and connection, containing mandatory requirements for the interaction of parties and their interaction with the PDP’s central digital architecture. On 28 January 2026 a Consultation on updating the Reporting standard was issued. The Consultation closed on 30 April 2026.

TPR’s Pensions Dashboards Compliance and Enforcement Policy On 5 September 2024 TPR published its Policy in this area including examples of TPR’s approach in 4 scheme scenarios.

TPR – Updated Guidance and Checklists for trustees On 23 April 2026, TPR issued updated Guidance and Checklists in connection with Pensions Dashboards.

MISCELLANEOUS

DB Schemes: anti-avoidance re DB schemes On 16 June 2026, the Government announced it will in due course consult on whether and how the legislation relating to flexible apportionment arrangements should be strengthened.